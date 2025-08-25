AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 124
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I'm not saying that information is matter. But the fact that matter is only information is very similar.
You've got to be kidding me
You've got to be kidding me.
(it would be nice to read in your dispute who means what by the words "matter" and "information" ... . Because it is not very clear where matter comes from... and how to understand the word "information" in the statements of each of you. It's interesting...)
(it would be better to read in your dispute who means what by the words "matter" and "information" .... Because it is not very clear where matter comes from and how to understand the word "information" in the statements of each of you. It's interesting, isn't it?)
It's all in the public domain!Therefore, information exists independently of matter and space.
1. Matter is what is in space and has physical properties.
Information is any information about something: a subject, object, phenomenon.
Information and information carrier are two different concepts.
Matter is in space and has space coordinates. Information is not in space, the medium is in space. No matter how you twist a book in your hands, a book is just inked paper. The inked paper is matter, and everything in it is information. The paper can be compressed, the font can be reduced, but the information will not be reduced. You can burn the paper, but the information will not disappear. It can be restored, or you can come to it in the process of studying. If it is scientific information, they will come to it. If it is unscientific information, it will be invented someday, just as the same stories are invented now.
Cheburashka cannot be touched. Communism can't be drunk. Sarcasm can't be measured with a ruler. The Loch Ness monster doesn't oscillate at a certain frequency. These are all immaterial objects, they have no physical properties: spatial extent (volume, length, dimensions), material properties (density, temperature), ethereal properties (oscillation frequency, amplitude). This is certain information that can be transmitted by means of matter: by a wave over wi-fai, by drawing on the wall in the entrance, by building the word "KIRPICH" out of bricks. But the brick will not become brickier from this.
2. According to the laws of logic, to have more than one meaning is to have no meaning. Besides, it is necessary to define each term. Since these terms are already defined, there is no need to invent anything.
...Therefore, information exists independently of matter and of space.
1. Everything is quite logical, except for the last conclusion. If information exists independently of matter, why does it need a carrier?
1. It doesn't need a medium. We need a medium. Subjects dealing solely and only with matter, consisting of matter and interacting with matter and nothing else. We have to read information from somewhere and process it somewhere. Namely, in material objects. We do not interact with anything else in principle.
2. Connected, but not interacting.
There is information that does not describe the real world and is fiction, but that does not change the fact that the only carrier, generator and transformer of any information is the brain.
Honour Board. Instructions on the air freshener in the toilet. Komsomolskaya Pravda.
It's all information carriers. The generator can be a calculator, which generates the answer. The converter is the decoder.
Your statement is incorrect.
In general, information is a product of the brain (intellect, mind, intelligence, reason, consciousness, thinking...etc.) designed to represent (model, generalise, process, calculate, predict...etc.) the processes of the surrounding world, for the best adaptation to conditions, survival and development.
And not just the brain.
You have a scrappy thought. Or too specialised. Ilya's original charge was about something else.