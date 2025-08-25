AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 119
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And to answer such questions, I have a perfect example that demonstrates everything there is to know about Reason.....
Let's take a pure (artificially created,... without "interference" generated by the body) Mind... and we are going to teach it to play chess...
Let the person who is engaged in inputting information into this AI be a complete sucker in chess....
So, unlike that team of scientists, software engineers and chess masters who have spent mountains of labour to prepare Deep Blue for a fight with humans, this... pure artificial Intelligence will only have to explain the rules of the game... and describe the chessboard with the position of the pieces on it.
The difference between Deep Blue and the AI from my example is that my AI technology is able to build all that huge tree of knowledge of the art of chess by itself (!)... without outside participation... from the raw "material" given to it... ... from the original "material" of the information given to it, listed by me above.... Look,... there is no "mathematical representation" of OUR understanding of the essence in it,... as there is none in Nature itself (and chess, meanwhile, exists perfectly well without it,... this "mathematical representation").
We don't need to understand anything ourselves, when we deal with true Reason...
We give it the initial information in sufficient volume - it gives us the solution we have found.... That's all...
(don't believe me? I have an example that confirms it too)
Well, here's a second example...
Imagine yourself as the Count of Monte Cristo,...who has just "settled" in his "new" cell.
Let's say you know a new game,...called Chess. You know the rules of the game, but you're not a fan.
And let two (choose any one you like) people, known to you in real life as world chess champions, be placed in your cell.
And so, one "beautiful" day, pining from the boredom of the cell, you offer your neighbours for entertainment a new, for them, game - chess...
You told the rules,... scratched out a chess board on the tabletop,... made pieces out of bread crumbs,... and-ee-ee....
Can you imagine what you'd see as the Count of Monte Cristo, lying on the top bunk... and watching two fans of a new game and natural geniuses become masters of the game?
I am hardly mistaken in saying that you will see how from the scantiest source material of the rules of the game and the initial position on the board, in the "space" of the players' brains, without any influence from the outside,... simply as a result of performing all the required operations on the information, a huge amount of world-class chess knowledge grows.
So "... in what way will "grasmeistery" in chess be obtained?"...
Huh?...?
Well here's a second example for you then...
Imagine yourself as the Count of Monte Cristo,...who has just "settled" into his "new" cell.
Let's say you know a new game,...called Chess. You know the rules of the game, but you're not a fan.
And let two (choose any one you like) people, known to you in real life as world chess champions, be placed in your cell.
And so, one "beautiful" day, pining from cell boredom, you offer your neighbours for entertainment a new game for them - chess...
You told the rules,... scratched out a chess board on the tabletop,... made pieces out of bread crumbs,... and... and...
Can you imagine what you'd see as the Count of Monte Cristo, lying on the top bunk... and watching two fans of a new game and natural geniuses become masters of it?...
I am hardly mistaken in saying that you will see how from the scantiest source material of the game rules and the initial position on the board, in the "space" of the players' brains, without any influence from the outside,... simply as a result of performing all the required operations on the information, a huge amount of world-class chess knowledge grows.
So "... in what way will the "grasmeistery" in chess be obtained?"...
Huh?...?
or to put it even more simply, our brain is 2.5kg of fat.
For me personally, two facts explain and put everything in its place:...
- first, that at the moment when you are reading these lines,... when you are aware of yourself... and what is happening - there is not a single point (!) in your body that would participate in this.... There is not a single neuron that is aware of anything with you,... even a tiny bit of your picture (!). Every (!),...I emphasise - every cell of your organism is dragging its own,...stupid,...aimless and meaningless existence (I mean the absence of the cell's own understanding of the purpose and meaning of its existence).... But, at the same time,...the whole "pile" of these cells as a whole,...realises and understands something else...
- and the second, that the most correct decision about the way of reaction in the current situation is strictly and unambiguously described by the laws of Nature itself. It is enough only to collect the necessary data and to carry out the required operations with them in order to get this decision and start using it.
From these facts it follows unambiguously that the Mind is not something holistic.... and very special,...but only an EFFECT,...the sum of elementary actions of each independent,...cell living its primitive life,...knowing nothing about the fact that it exists,...nor about the fact that it happens to "think".....
If so, this effect (Mind) can be realised on any suitable "hardware" for the simple reason that it is much easier to reproduce the essence of the "elementary actions" of a simple component than to come up with a design capable of producing the whole "effect" at once. The key to "Where to start?" is the meaning of the word "reasonable" - providing a positive result at the lowest possible cost.
And to answer such questions, I have a perfect example that demonstrates everything there is to know about Reason.....
Let's take a pure (artificially created,... without "interference" generated by the body) Mind... and we are going to teach it to play chess...
Let the person who is engaged in inputting information into this AI be a complete sucker in chess....
So, unlike that team of scientists, software engineers and chess masters who have spent mountains of labour to prepare Deep Blue for a fight with humans, the real... pure artificial Intelligence will only have to explain the rules of the game... and describe the chessboard with the position of the pieces on it.
The difference between Deep Blue and the AI from my example is that my AI technology is able to build all that huge tree of knowledge of the art of chess by itself (!)... without outside participation... from the raw "material" given to it... ... from the original "material" of the information given to it, listed by me above.... Look,... there is no "mathematical representation" of OUR understanding of the essence in it,... as there is none in Nature itself (and chess, meanwhile, exists perfectly well without it,... this "mathematical representation").
We don't need to understand anything ourselves, when we deal with the true Mind...
We give it the initial information in a sufficient volume - it gives us the found solution.... That's all...
(don't believe me?... I have an example confirming this too).
Honestly, I was preparing for a different answer.
To the questions"How to reproduce complex interaction of different systems in changing conditions of the modelled environment? How to solve these problems without understanding the essence of things?", (taking into account the previously said that statistics "doesn't care" about the mysteries of the Mind), I would answer: "having collected a sufficient amount of data on the operation of the necessary systems in the chosen environment, we can repeat their interaction without understanding the causes of the driving processes. The same is true for the Mind.". Am I contradicting myself?
Your answer indicates that you do not consider the statistical approach as a way to circumvent the mysteries of the Mind, leading directly to the solution of its problems, and since we have not seen anything more universal than this approach, it is difficult for me to imagine the technology that you mean. I can hint that it has to do with genetic algorithms, optimisation,... and maybe something new. I won't guess.
But even assuming a universal statistical approach that doesn't involve digging into the mysteries of the core, we need to provide an unimaginable amount of data and resources to build the model. And the frustrating thing is that Reason is still more efficient. So the mysteries will have to be dug into. ))
With absolute ignorance of the environment and the laws of driving processes, their reproduction can only rely on a statistical model built on a huge amount of pre-collected data. The larger the environment and more complex the processes, the more data they produce, and the more time and resources it will take to collect, prepare and train a statistical model, which, like Reason, will predict the next stages of interaction of systems, and new events and states. Add to this the work of additional algorithms and you get the need to use a supercomputer.
The mind "reads" using some mysterious universality that allows to do without inconceivable volumes of data and dramatically save time on building models. How it does this is a mystery.