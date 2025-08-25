AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 123

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Andrey Dik #:

emotions are a communication tool, a kind of additional interface for communication between living beings along with speech.

Not at all. It is a mechanism for controlling behaviour. Expression (emotional) is the more pronounced in an animal, the more its species is involved in communication. But even solitary animals experience emotions, they just don't need to express them and read them from other individuals.

 
Ilya Filatov #:

Not at all. It's a behavioural control mechanism. Expression (emotional) is more pronounced in an animal, the more its species is involved in communication. But even solitary animals experience emotions, they just don't need to express them and read them from other individuals.

Right, for behavioural control, that's what we're talking about. solitary animals need to meet the opposite sex at least once a year, so without emotions, even they can't go without them).
 
Реter Konow #:
A few clarifying questions, if I may:

1. The reasons for the emergence of goals and tasks to satisfy needs are generated exclusively by the "body", and the Mind only decides?

2. As a "technology of information processing", the Mind does not set its own tasks and does not have "super-body" needs?

3. How to measure the positive result of the Mind's work, in case of tasks and goals that go beyond bodily needs and are not expressed by physical quantities (if any)?

Good evening everyone...
Finally got to the most interesting thing (for the moment).

I won't answer your questions directly for now, as I suspect that once the information that forms my stance on AI is laid out, all my answers will become obvious...

So...
the basis of all conclusions and reasoning I have already mentioned earlier in one of my posts. It's the fact that, for example, right now, as you're reading these lines... and "arrogantly" perceive yourself to be whole and reasonable (no offence, this is not my personal opinion... it is a natural fact independent of me)..... REALLY... You are a colony of single-celled organisms, none of which, at this very moment, read nothing,...perceive themselves as nothing.... and certainly not thinking about anything.

How so?!!! ...
How is it that not a single point in the body reads, but all together - as if even very much and read.... Not a single cell is doing anything even remotely resembling thinking, but together - sort of thinking ... ...

Miracles. Yes?...
But, after all, miracles do not happen in Nature...
If a phenomenon exists in Nature, it is natural for Nature... and happens according to its laws.

And what do we get then (according to its laws)?...
That all this "greatness of Mind" is just an EFFECT (as I said before) of simultaneous fulfilment of a large number of simple,...primitive actions.... by the hundreds of billions of single-celled organisms that fill the skin sack of our bodies.

(I should probably pause here for a discussion..... I don't believe there isn't a single person who couldn't immediately, just like that. couldn't accept this "news". You have the floor...)

 
onceagain #:

Good evening everyone...
Finally got to the most interesting (for the moment)

I won't answer your questions directly for now, as I suspect that once the information that forms my stance on AI is laid out, all my answers will become obvious...

So...
the basis of all conclusions and reasoning I have already mentioned earlier in one of my posts. It's the fact that, for example, right now, as you're reading these lines... and "arrogantly" perceive yourself to be whole and reasonable (no offence, this is not my personal opinion... it is a natural fact independent of me)..... REALLY... You are a colony of single-celled organisms, none of which, at this very moment, read nothing,...perceive themselves as nothing.... and certainly not thinking about anything.....

How so?!!! ... ...
How is it that not a single point in the body reads, but all together - as if even very much and read.... Not a single cell does not do anything even remotely resembling thinking, but together - sort of think ....

It's a miracle. Yes?...
But, after all, miracles do not happen in Nature...
If a phenomenon exists in Nature, it is natural for Nature... and occurs according to its laws.

And what do we get then (according to its laws)?...
That all this "greatness of Mind" is just an EFFECT (as I said before) of simultaneous fulfilment of a large number of simple,...primitive actions.... by the hundreds of billions of single-celled organisms that fill the skin sack of our bodies.

(I should probably pause here for a discussion..... I don't believe there isn't a single person who couldn't immediately, just like that. couldn't accept this "news". You're on...)

Here's how I understand the message:

If someone asks me how to build a house, I'll point to a brick wall and say, "See those little blocks? They have the world's archetype in them. You don't believe me? Look at those skyscrapers shining in the sun, and now look at those tall towers. and the beautiful pavements behind them. and the luxury hotels on the seafront. Notice the bricks everywhere. You know what I mean? There's no special technology needed... because the brick is a universal building unit that has everything you need. You don't need layouts, throw in markups, just build whatever you want. And understand, no matter how you lay the bricks, you'll get somewhere. After all, if you think about it, any architectural solution can always be expressed by the sum of the bricks, which can then be divided by the bricks . Note that this approach does not need calculations and layouts - erect majestic buildings, districts and megacities just understanding that at the heart of everything is a simple brick .... And remember - programmes are bits, music is notes, language is words, organism is cells ... matter is molecules. "and the mind is. electrical impulses."

I hope I didn't offend you by exaggerating. I'm in a state of frustration trying to extract some concrete content from your replies. I can't. I'm sorry.
 
Реter Konow #:
That's how I understand the message:

... matter is molecules. and the mind is. electrical impulses."

I hope I didn't offend you by exaggerating. I am in a state of frustration trying to extract any concrete content from your replies. It's not working. I'm sorry.

Matter is matter, energy and information. Isn't it?

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Matter is matter, energy and information. Not ?

No, information is not matter. It has no physical properties

 
Реter Konow #:
That's how I understand the message:

If someone asks me how to build a house, I'll point to a brick wall and say "see those little blocks? They have the world's archetype in them. You don't believe me? Look at those skyscrapers shining in the sun, and now look at those tall towers. and the beautiful pavements behind them. and the luxury hotels on the seafront. Notice the bricks everywhere. You know what I mean? There's no special technology needed... because the brick is a universal building unit that has everything you need. You don't need layouts, throw in markups, just build whatever you want. And realise that no matter how you lay the bricks, you'll get somewhere. After all, if you think about it, any architectural solution can always be expressed by the sum of the bricks, which can then be divided by the bricks . Note that this approach does not need calculations and layouts - erect majestic buildings, districts and megacities just understanding that at the heart of everything is a simple brick .... And remember - programmes are bits, music is notes, language is words, organism is cells ... matter is molecules. "and the mind is. electrical impulses."

I hope I didn't offend you by exaggerating. I am in a state of frustration trying to extract some concrete content from your replies. It's not working. I'm sorry.

That's because you've misunderstood me....

My message is that (referring to your example) in order to understand how all the walls of all the masterpieces of world architecture work - it is not necessary to perceive the whole wall as ONE integral object of unreal, incomprehensible complexity... because in fact, all its splendour and "extraordinary" possibilities are the sum of a huge number of elementary properties of simple bricks.

This is exactly what I show in relation to AI...
It is a mistake to try to understand it as some kind of independent integral object.
The key to its nature is in its true,...factual essence: Mind is just a sum of elementary operations on information....

And now everything becomes simple and clear.

 
Ivan Butko #:

Nah, information is not matter. It has no physical properties

Matter is information (by virtue of describing both physical and other properties of matter). Can we consider matter to be something more than information?

 
Ilya Filatov #:

Matter is information (by virtue of the fact that it describes both physical and other properties of matter). Can matter be considered as something more than information?

OHHH!...

Well then, name me the material properties of information

 
Ivan Butko #:

OHHH!...

Well then, name me the material properties of information

Exactly. I'm not saying that information is matter. But the fact that matter is only information is very similar.

By the way, someone was talking about how something complex is made up of something simple. Take a look at this beauty in the video.

Game of Leif | A brief description of the concept and features
Game of Leif | A brief description of the concept and features
  • 2022.09.02
  • www.youtube.com
Game of Leif is (kind of) a cellular automata that is based purely on attraction and repulsion. It is built in Godot 3.5 with the heavy calculations done in ...
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