AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 120
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... How he does it is a mystery.
The mind is perhaps the most feared weapon ...
That's why civilians will never have access to it. (this, by the way, gives a clue as to whether ChatGPT is a mind or not).
And if someone who is not supposed to have access to it is too smart, they can get a painful kick in the arse.
So, you are unlikely to find out the answer to this riddle from ....
Only by yourself ... (if you're lucky )
The mind is perhaps the most feared weapon ...
That's why civilians will never have access to it. (which, by the way, gives a clue as to whether ChatGPT is a mind or not).
And if someone who is not supposed to, will be very guessing - he can get a painful kick in the butt.
So, it is unlikely that you will know the answer to this riddle from the outside ...
Only yourself ... (if you're lucky)
If you are lucky, you can come up with a theory of the Mind's workings to explain its riddles, but it is very difficult to do. However, it is also difficult for a team of scientists. Their level of intelligence must be off the charts.)) I don't pretend to do that.
It is hardly possible to understand something and take it and make a real Mind the next day. )) Although, of course, it may seem that way sometimes. It's nothing more than an illusion.
For example, the theory of archiving:
If a process can be predicted in two ways: on the basis of previously collected data, and... with a formula, then Reason will more often prefer to use the formula, because it is more efficient. Is it possible to form a formula while analysing data? - Most likely, yes. And why do we need the data after the finished formula of the process has been saved? - They are not needed and can be forgotten. Thus, the Mind can build formulas on the basis of analysing data and then, forget them.
"Formula", in this context, can be some kind of compressed logical model which, when "unzipped", allows the key details of the process to be reproduced.
At the moment it is a simple abstraction and I have no idea how to realise and test it.))
For example, the theory of archiving:
If a process can be predicted in two ways: on the basis of previously collected data, and... with a formula, then Reason will more often prefer to use the formula, because it is more efficient. Is it possible to form a formula while analysing data? - Most likely, yes. And why do we need the data after the finished formula of the process has been saved? - They are not needed and can be forgotten. Thus, the Mind can build formulas on the basis of data analysis and then forget them.
"Formula", in this context, can be a certain compressed logical model, which when "unzipped" allows to reproduce key details of the process.
At the moment it is a simple abstraction and I have no idea how to realise and test it.))
I can "nod" to one subtlety:...
many complex things are complex only from being the aggregate of a large number of much smaller processes.... Like Reason, your archiving problem may turn out to be quite easily solvable if you go down to the level of its constituent elements...
I can "nod" to one subtlety:.
many complex things are complex only because they are the aggregate of a large number of much smaller processes.... Like Reason, your archiving problem may be quite easily solvable if you get down to the level of its constituent elements....
Apparently, you and I are "on different banks" of the same river.....
There are no algorithms,...no networks,...no OOP,...no context for me in the matter of AI, just as there are none for Her Majesty Nature.
I operate only on what is physically present on the objects of my attention. So if you'll excuse me
Apparently you and I are "on different sides" of the same river.....
For me there are no algorithms,...no networks,...no OOP,...no context,...just as there are none for Her Majesty Nature.
I operate only on what is physically present on the objects of my attention. So if you'll excuse me
There are already many promts to make GPT produce interesting things.
Today I tested this promt:
Acting as the most thorough textbook for [subject] ever written. Your job is to adapt yourself for a legally blind person. You will have to describe the pictures of different objects in terms of shape an color. Please print out your table of contents.
[subject] Robotics
// I'm not sure that promt translated into Russian properly, but I got some interesting information.
In general, it's interesting about robots in agriculture. For example, drones can destroy pests and monitor irrigation.
But about irrigation. I think it would be possible to use AI in detecting and extinguishing fires autonomously.
And as an icing on the cake. Connect AI to a network of satellites to analyse everything and anything on the planet.
Then you can equip satellites with microwave emitters to control the weather and balance the temperature on the planet.
So we can beat droughts and floods from rain, distribute precipitation to the right places, and disperse excess clouds.
No problem. Everyone has the right to his own opinion.)
Somehow we forgot about desires, and reason is first of all satisfaction of something. And algorithms without desires and needs are cool tools in the hands of reasonable people, but not minds)))))
So we can beat droughts and floods from rain, distribute precipitation to the right places, and disperse excess clouds.
It's nothing new, they have been writing these topics for a long time, perhaps taking into account the cheapness of analysing video processing and positioning in space, we will get solutions implemented in everyday life and perhaps easier life in some aspects))))