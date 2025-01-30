Bug in strategy tester - page 6
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Hi, Thank You both of You for Your suggestions! See attached... Any additional guidance?
... OR in case its a intentional function / feature on MT5 backtester - show trades of multiple tests on one chart - then pls add on/ off button of the function and qty / number how many of past tests would want to see on one chart (for comparing), thnx.
Hi, Thank You both of You for Your suggestions! See attached... Any additional guidance?
find out what the Console.StarterNew is.
As for the single core -- if you are doing using optimise setting in strategy tester, you will use more cores. But if you are just doing a single backtest, with no optimiser, then, it will only use a single (1) core. All looks good to me. At just 85% cpu, there should NOT be any problem. But then, your backtest period only says 45 seconds. Whats with that?
But that Console.StarterNew is suspicious. Find out what that refers to and close that program.
... OR in case its a intentional function / feature on MT5 backtester - show trades of multiple tests on one chart - then pls add on/ off button of the function and qty / number how many of past tests would want to see on one chart (for comparing), thnx.
wtf are you on about? the forum is no place to ask for program features, it is a forum that is made up of 99% regular mt4/5 users, such as yourself. Some are sellers who are fishing for "bites", but the majority, including most of the moderators, are just regular users and traders.
Sounds like you need to learn how to use the program. You can see your past tests, albeit you can not see them all at same time. Search the website for strategy tester. This will be my last msg. It is clear to me that you are not in need of help, but instead, you require someone to hold your hand.
Hi, Thank You both of You for Your suggestions! See attached... Any additional guidance?
FYI: have 3 Brokers / terminals installed and same issue on the ICM also. C attached. How to meaasure CPU temp? GPU shows 57C. vent runs pretty intense... probably mainly due to Quantower backtest...
FYI: have 3 Brokers / terminals installed and same issue on the ICM also. C attached. How to meaasure CPU temp? GPU shows 57C. vent runs pretty intense... probably mainly due to Quantower backtest...
Just do a web browser search for "free CPU monitor."
find out what the Console.StarterNew is.
As for the single core -- if you are doing using optimise setting in strategy tester, you will use more cores. But if you are just doing a single backtest, with no optimiser, then, it will only use a single (1) core. All looks good to me. At just 85% cpu, there should NOT be any problem. But then, your backtest period only says 45 seconds. Whats with that?
But that Console.StarterNew is suspicious. Find out what that refers to and close that program.
Console.StarterNew is a Quantower backtester. its not intervening to MT5 doesn it, right?
"Backtest period only says 45 seconds. Whats with that?" its a one month backtest goes very fast on MT5, which is nice. So its not hardware issue.
wtf are you on about? the forum is no place to ask for program features, it is a forum that is made up of 99% regular mt4/5 users, such as yourself. Some are sellers who are fishing for "bites", but the majority, including most of the moderators, are just regular users and traders.
Sounds like you need to learn how to use the program. You can see your past tests, albeit you can not see them all at same time. Search the website for strategy tester. This will be my last msg. It is clear to me that you are not in need of help, but instead, you require someone to hold your hand.
I apologize about suggesting a feature in the wring place... as I got confused abt the issue - many test results on the same chart. Please suggest the support guy, who could guide to use the program, which removes the multiple test results from the one chart. Yes, I need hald-holdng on this matter as its very confusing and I ve cleaned cache, reisntalled MT5 and still the issue keeps coming back. Made a reinstall and after couple of testst the issue is back. Thnx.
... cleaned cache, profile, logs, reinstalled MT5, still the same
Just do a web browser search for "free CPU monitor."
C attached... I Don ´t think the CPU temp messes-up the orders on the chart.
C attached... I Don ´t think the CPU temp messes-up the orders on the chart.
If I'm reading your CPU's temp stats correctly, it increased to 84 degrees Celsius during testing, which is 183.2 degrees Fahrenheit. You could fry an egg on that.😳
Even 56.1 degrees C (during non-testing) is 132.98 degrees F. Most high performance chips start to bug-out at 70 degrees F. I think you need a cooler installed.
Delete or reset your "Default.tpl" and "Tester.tpl" templates.