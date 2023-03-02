multiple accounts on one chart is it possible?
- iCustom multiplex mode.
- Is it possible?
- DayTrading3
All accounts in one Metatrader instance (to quickly switch between the accounts) - yes.
so each of those windows are a different account?
are the open orders shown on that picture showing 1 account or all ?
How Did You Do IT PLEASE HELP
ThANK YOU.
that will work but i was really looking for 1 chart that would show all open positions from all accounts
so each of those windows are a different account?
are the open orders shown on that picture showing 1 account or all ?
How Did You Do IT PLEASE HELP
ThANK YOU.
that will work but i was really looking for 1 chart that would show all open positions from all accounts
If I am on one account so I can open the chart, and the other accounts will not see that charts/positions/orders, signals and VPS.
Because Metatrader is the software program, and everything is doing (everything is connected to) based on the accounts with the brokers.
But I can switch between accounts using one Metatrader instance for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.06.14 16:06
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvementsThe MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on June 15, 2018.
- Terminal: The account opening dialog has been completely redesigned. Now, you may select a broker from the list and then choose the desired account type. This update has made the list of brokers more compact, since now it only displays company names instead of showing all available servers.
Company logos are additionally shown in the list to make the search easier and more efficient. If the desired broker is not shown in the list, type the company name or the server address in the search box and click "Find your broker".
Descriptions of account types have been added to the dialog to help beginners choose the right account. Also, to align with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the updated dialog may contain links to brokers' agreements and data protection policies:
The possibilities for opening real accounts have been significantly expanded. The functionality for uploading ID and address confirmation documents, which was earlier presented in mobile terminals, is now available in the desktop version. Now, MiFID regulated brokers can request any required client identification data, including information on employment, income, trading experience, etc. The new functionality will help traders to open real accounts faster and easier, without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.
...
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
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- www.metatrader5.com
And how to use one MT4/MT5 instance for the accounts -
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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
How do I load each chart and associate it to an account? I can easily open a chart - but I don't know how to make sure it is loading from a specific account. Can you help?
If you want to use the other trading account so do the following: close the chart which is associated with the last trading account, connect Metatrader to the other trading account, and open chart.
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