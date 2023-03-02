multiple accounts on one chart is it possible?

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I have many many accounts and would like to see all accounts on one chart same pair of course.
 

All accounts in one Metatrader instance (to quickly switch between the accounts) - yes.


 
Sergey Golubev:

All accounts in one Metatrader instance (to quickly switch between the accounts) - yes.


so each of those windows are a different account?

are the open orders shown on that picture showing 1 account or all ?

How Did You Do IT PLEASE HELP 
ThANK YOU.

that will work but i was really looking for 1 chart that would show all open positions from all accounts

 
Donald Wagner:

so each of those windows are a different account?

are the open orders shown on that picture showing 1 account or all ?

How Did You Do IT PLEASE HELP 
ThANK YOU.

that will work but i was really looking for 1 chart that would show all open positions from all accounts

If I am on one account so I can open the chart, and the other accounts will not see that charts/positions/orders, signals and VPS.

Because Metatrader is the software program, and everything is doing (everything is connected to) based on the accounts with the brokers.

But I can switch between accounts using one Metatrader instance for example.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.06.14 16:06

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on June 15, 2018.
This platform update is only available for terminals running on Windows 7 and later operating systems. Earlier Windows versions are not supported.
The updated features the following changes:


  1. Terminal: The account opening dialog has been completely redesigned. Now, you may select a broker from the list and then choose the desired account type. This update has made the list of brokers more compact, since now it only displays company names instead of showing all available servers.

    Company logos are additionally shown in the list to make the search easier and more efficient. If the desired broker is not shown in the list, type the company name or the server address in the search box and click "Find your broker".




    Descriptions of account types have been added to the dialog to help beginners choose the right account. Also, to align with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the updated dialog may contain links to brokers' agreements and data protection policies:




    The possibilities for opening real accounts have been significantly expanded. The functionality for uploading ID and address confirmation documents, which was earlier presented in mobile terminals, is now available in the desktop version. Now, MiFID regulated brokers can request any required client identification data, including information on employment, income, trading experience, etc. The new functionality will help traders to open real accounts faster and easier, without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.




    ...


As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 HelpOpen an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS HelpOpening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

-----------------

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android 

-----------------

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing to test a trading strategy. They feature all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment...
 

And how to use one MT4/MT5 instance for the accounts - 

----------------

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

All accounts in one Metatrader instance (to quickly switch between the accounts) - yes.


How do I load each chart and associate it to an account? I can easily open a chart - but I don't know how to make sure it is loading from a specific account. Can you help?

 
rise9494 #:

How do I load each chart and associate it to an account? I can easily open a chart - but I don't know how to make sure it is loading from a specific account. Can you help?

Connect Metatrader to your one trading account, and open chart.
If you want to use the other trading account so do the following: close the chart which is associated with the last trading account, connect Metatrader to the other trading account, and open chart.
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