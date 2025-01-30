Bug in strategy tester - page 7
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Delete or reset your "Default.tpl" and "Tester.tpl" templates.
So far its working - resetting template- Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! How can I return the favour? :-)
Delete or reset your "Default.tpl" and "Tester.tpl" templates.
Funny that the only right suggestion arrived after 7 pages of useless discussions about CPU problems and other stuffs lol
:-) Though I started my issue on 4th. 2025.01.05 12:42
So far its working - resetting template- Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! How can I return the favour? :-)
Another similar issue to delete trades on DEMO account history. Found "delete all deals" func on menu: clicked and all trades lost, great, saved default template. Reopening new chart the deals are back. Used VPS. Deals are saved into VPS also? VPS stopped.
Thnx,
Another similar issue to delete trades on DEMO account history. Found "delete all deals" func on menu: clicked and all trades lost, great, saved default template. Reopening new chart the deals are back. Used VPS. Deals are saved into VPS also? VPS stopped.
Thnx,
Don't forget to do this also to your template.
Basically the reason for seeing old trades on chart are:
Don't forget to do this also to your template.
Basically the reason for seeing old trades on chart are:
Thank you, trade history was unticked. But hint is memorized. Thank you.
that has almost nothing to do with mt4/5. They are both memory hogs and extreme cpu stressors, however, if you cpu is stable, then, your computer would not have a problem.
If your system is overclocked, then, you need to back off your oc. If it is an intel 13k or 14k on the higher end, such as 13/14 with 800 or higher for last 3 digits of the cpu, then, do google search. These have well documented issues, including legal suites against intel, over last 6 months or longer. The only 2 fix(es) is to slow your cpu down, or get a new one, and hope that you get a more stable cpu.
Thank you so much for your information and help.