Bug in strategy tester - page 2
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Clarity 100%
But
The reasons for optimization crashes may be in code itself
I mean the code of program running in optimization mode of Tester
In general Strategy Tester works differently than the MetaEditor Debugger
I am not sure that in optimization mode Strategy Tester will report things like for example dangerous type casts and so on
At this in optimization mode Strategy Tester can use such a number of combinations of parameters that are almost impossible to obtain during usual single runs of Tester or during real-time runs
ESSENCE/SUMMARY
Code review may also be a solution
That's the reason I did not include my code in the example above. It is using ExpertMAMA demo code shipped with MT5 which I presume does not have any of those potential issues you mentioned.
That's the reason I did not include my code in the example above. It is using ExpertMAMA demo code shipped with MT5 which I presume does not have any of those potential issues you mentioned.
Computer programming is not such as convention of human rights with presumption of innocense
Opposition 100%
Any not very small or not very primitive code should be presumed as having potential problems
Source code of that Expert has more than 3000 Lines Of Code with average length more that 60 characters/LOC <tight code>
And its code is not very primitive
But even in case that everything there is fine <I sincerely wish this indeed> the problems with crashes may be not in Strategy Tester
Here in this topic was said above
= There are so many possible causes of a program freezing <of crashes also <added by me>> -- from just the OS stand point, and 0 way to prove that it is MT issue or an OS issue =
In general I think similar
Tengo exactamente el mismo problema. No se pudo encontrar una solución todavía.
Computer programming is not such as convention of human rights with presumption of innocense
Opposition 100%
Any not very small or not very primitive code should be presumed as having potential problems
Source code of that Expert has more than 2300 Lines Of Code with average length more that 60 characters/LOC <tight code>
And its code is not very primitive
But even in case that everything there is fine <I sincerely wish this indeed> the problems with crashes may be not in Strategy Tester
Here in this topic was said above
= There are so many possible causes of a program freezing <of crashes also <added by me>> -- from just the OS stand point, and 0 way to prove that it is MT issue or an OS issue =
In general I think similar
In my OS, only MT5 freezes and it is repeatable. At least one person confirmed they have the exact same problem. That's enough proof to raise a case and investigate it.
In my OS, only MT5 freezes and it is repeatable. At least one person confirmed they have the exact same problem. That's enough proof to raise a case and investigate it.
Agree
Exactly that here we do it now
Developers of MetaTrader usually react when proofs allow to reproduce a potential bug
Correction by the way
was said =more than 2300 Lines Of Code=
now I'd say =more than 3000 Lines Of Code <not counting a lot of low-level #Include files>=
I have the same problem, I cannot download the EAs to try them, I do not see my EAs that I bought. I hope it is solved
this is english forum. please use the forum in your language, as the automatic translators are crap or do not work well.
suggestion to login to community via your mt4/5 and download your eas from there. and check if you have any errors.
Please do not highjack other threads.
As I described the optimization finishes without any problem, and it is done on local farm not just one machine so there is no memory issues here. According to the log, the single test also finishes without problem. And memory consumption is nothing large, so 8GB is more than enough.
The problem is MT5 freezes afterwards. If it was a memory issue, I would have expected to get a low memory warning/error etc. If it was a pointer error, again I would have expected memory violation error etc. but none of those happen. There is no message at all, just a non-responding app.
as i said, i do not do any optimisations anymore on my 16gb system. I use both my local network of systems of 3 laptops and 3 desktops, with similar issues as you described -- with my 16gb system being my "mother system". 99% of my issues were gone after I started using my system with 64gb. It is a system that is same in all hardware to my 16gb system, cept that my memory on that system is 64. And if you search the forum, my case is very normal.
These issues can be fixed by the bosses of MQ sacking all their devs and or at least the devs that gave permission to release the updates that are untested. Or they could be fixed by new devs developing better memory management, however, neither of us are in a position to do this. Search the forum and you will read many users in same position as those of us that have posted in this thread, and the ones that have the most issues have 16gb or less.
And I do not care how much memory that the log says it has or has not used. When a system is low in memory, the modern OS is smart enuf to use your hard drive, but this number used is generally not recorded in any log, and most certainly not by mt5.
as i said, i do not do any optimisations anymore on my 16gb system. I use both my local network of systems of 3 laptops and 3 desktops, with similar issues as you described -- with my 16gb system being my "mother system". 99% of my issues were gone after I started using my system with 64gb. It is a system that is same in all hardware to my 16gb system, cept that my memory on that system is 64. And if you search the forum, my case is very normal.
These issues can be fixed by the bosses of MQ sacking all their devs and or at least the devs that gave permission to release the updates that are untested. Or they could be fixed by new devs developing better memory management, however, neither of us are in a position to do this. Search the forum and you will read many users in same position as those of us that have posted in this thread, and the ones that have the most issues have 16gb or less.
And I do not care how much memory that the log says it has or has not used. When a system is low in memory, the modern OS is smart enuf to use your hard drive, but this number used is generally not recorded in any log, and most certainly not by mt5.
Just example
However from all points of view MetaTrader is the best trading platform compared to others