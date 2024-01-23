MQL Disabled Signal trading on DEMO Accounts in MT5 ** VERY DISAPPOINTING **

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Hi All, 


Across multiple broker accounts, I noticed that all terminal windows of my demo account have a disabled signal option. Completely shut down by MQL backend. 


This is very frustrating thing as I like to test signals first before allocating real funds to any strategy. 


Remove signal options from the Options menu below.



 

It was announced, for example:

official announcement about it - the thread
details: post

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You can use new trading reports (in case of MT5 for example):

4. Terminal: Disabled support for the Signals service for demo accounts. To access enhanced statistics on your training accounts, use the new trading report . It features a plethora of metrics characterizing your strategy profitability and risks, including growth, balance and equity graphs, diagrams of trade distribution by direction and instruments, and much more.

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You can the signal/demo with new trading report (and it is much better than the signal monitoring on demo for example):

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - Merkel Launches the MetroTrader 5 Platform Update for 2016
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - Merkel Launches the MetroTrader 5 Platform Update for 2016
  • 2023.12.20
  • www.mql5.com
The metatrader 5 platform update will be released on thursday, january 18, 2024. I am looking forward to the day when mt5 supports 5 more timeframes (d2, d3, d4, w2 and w3) for better multi-time frame analysis when trading long term
 

Look at here:

New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics
New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics
New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics
  • 2023.10.06
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.metatrader5.com
Successful trading in financial markets requires thoughtful and well-founded decision-making. Comprehensive performance analytics can assist traders in making informed investment decisions and in optimizing their strategies. In this article, we will look at five key performance indices which characterize trading efficiency and stability. 1...
 

More -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Missing Private Signal option

Miguel Angel Vico Alba, 2024.01.12 15:35

I would like to think that they have eliminated it because it is not profitable for them to monitor accounts that bring no benefit to the company.

As Revo Trades said, you can look at the account statistics in the 'Report' (the new function) of the terminal which gives practically the same information.



and - (from this announcement) - 

Terminal: Added export of trading reports to HTML and PDF files. With this option, you can easily share your trading achievements with colleagues and investors. New export commands are available in the File menu and in the report menu.


New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics
New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics
  • 2023.10.06
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.metatrader5.com
Successful trading in financial markets requires thoughtful and well-founded decision-making. Comprehensive performance analytics can assist traders in making informed investment decisions and in optimizing their strategies. In this article, we will look at five key performance indices which characterize trading efficiency and stability. 1...
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