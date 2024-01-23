MQL Disabled Signal trading on DEMO Accounts in MT5 ** VERY DISAPPOINTING **
It was announced, for example:
official announcement about it - the thread
details: post #114
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You can use new trading reports (in case of MT5 for example):
- New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5
4. Terminal: Disabled support for the Signals service for demo accounts. To access enhanced statistics on your training accounts, use the new trading report . It features a plethora of metrics characterizing your strategy profitability and risks, including growth, balance and equity graphs, diagrams of trade distribution by direction and instruments, and much more.
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You can the signal/demo with new trading report (and it is much better than the signal monitoring on demo for example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Sergey Golubev, 2024.01.16 08:29
- New trading account report - the announcement;
more -
- Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - the announcement
- 2023.12.20
- www.mql5.com
Look at here:New MetaTrader Report: 5 key trading metrics
- 2023.10.06
- MetaQuotes
- www.metatrader5.com
More -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Miguel Angel Vico Alba, 2024.01.12 15:35
I would like to think that they have eliminated it because it is not profitable for them to monitor accounts that bring no benefit to the company.
As Revo Trades said, you can look at the account statistics in the 'Report' (the new function) of the terminal which gives practically the same information.
and - (from this announcement) -
- 2023.10.06
- MetaQuotes
- www.metatrader5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hi All,
Across multiple broker accounts, I noticed that all terminal windows of my demo account have a disabled signal option. Completely shut down by MQL backend.
This is very frustrating thing as I like to test signals first before allocating real funds to any strategy.
Remove signal options from the Options menu below.