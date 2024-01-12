Missing Private Signal option
Hi,
the Option "Private Signal only monitoring" is missing, does anybody know how to set/fix?
Thanks
i was told yesterday that this option is no more. We are expected to use the reports from the terminal, eg right click on a closed trade, report and overview.
or same page can be found in report in view menu.
i was told yesterday that this option is no more. We are expected to use the reports from the terminal, eg right click on a closed trade, report and overview.
or same page can be found in report in view menu.
Devastating,
I hope they will put it back because it was very useful and worked better than other services
Thanks
Hi,
the Option "Private Signal only monitoring" is missing, does anybody know how to set/fix?
Thanks
I would like to think that they have eliminated it because it is not profitable for them to monitor accounts that bring no benefit to the company.
As Revo Trades said, you can look at the account statistics in the 'Report' (the new function) of the terminal which gives practically the same information.
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Hi,
the Option "Private Signal only monitoring" is missing, does anybody know how to set/fix?
Thanks