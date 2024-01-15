MQL5 website appears weird - page 2
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Whenever I try to access the MQL5 website as of last week, every page appears like this:
I've tried to do this on different browswers, along with newly installed ones that have no history or cookies whatsoever. Is this happening for anybody else? If so, how do you fix it? This is starting to ruin my browsing experience and there are a lot of things I want to explore on this fantastic website. Greatly appreciate any help or advice anybody can offer!
Not sure what it is but I don't have any issue on my side (using Firefox or Edge). I am also in Canada.
There is another thread with a similar issue. Maybe that discussion can help out here.
If it's doing it only on your PC and not any other device/PC also connected to your Internet, that rules out your ISP and narrows the issue down to your PC. And since it's affecting all browsers on your PC, it has to be a system-wide environmental issue rather than a browser config or cache issue. Here are some things to try:
i hope this is a related issue; if not then I will appologise.
the website on my browsers is changed in past few days. I have been waiting for it to change back so that I could prove that it was just mq doing maintenance, but the website has not reverted back to original, hence my posting...
The codebase button is missing in the header or the website. The same on my android phone, and on my lappy, desktop, and browsers "brave", edge and firefox.
I can do search fine, and codebase items show up as per normal. Just the button in the header is missing.
Any ideas? or has the website been changed permanently to be like this? (without the clickable codebase button)?
The menu at the top has now changed and with two new menu headings "Trading" and "Education" to accommodate several of the previous menu links ...
ok. thanks.
Whenever I try to access the MQL5 website as of last week, every page appears like this:
I've tried to do this on different browswers, along with newly installed ones that have no history or cookies whatsoever. Is this happening for anybody else? If so, how do you fix it? This is starting to ruin my browsing experience and there are a lot of things I want to explore on this fantastic website. Greatly appreciate any help or advice anybody can offer!
Hi
1. Hard Refresh Ctrl + F5 on chrome
2. Check DNS cache or try chaging google dns
3. try on incognito window
If it's doing it only on your PC and not any other device/PC also connected to your Internet, that rules out your ISP and narrows the issue down to your PC. And since it's affecting all browsers on your PC, it has to be a system-wide environmental issue rather than a browser config or cache issue. Here are some things to try:
My apologies for replying so late to this, I've been out of the country with very limited Internet access. But I want you to know I deeply appreciate the time you took to write out all of this for me.
Step 1 - system is set to the date, time, and timezone correctly.
Step 2 - temporarily disabled antivirus/firewall software, issue still persists.
Step 3 - not using any VPN whatsoever.
Step 4 - checked to ensure everything on the specific page is off, issue still persists.
Step 5 - ran a scan on my PC using MalwareBytes, issue still persisted.
Step 6 - ran the tests as specified, all three bolded items (Default Gateway, DHCP Server, and DNS Servers) pointed to the IP address of my router.
Step 7 - this is where things got interesting. For the first command, I got "us.na.web.mql5.com [142.215.208.239] with 32 bytes of data" since I'm in the United States at the moment. The second command doesn't work at all and just says "Pinging c.mql5.com [::1] with 32 bytes of data".
Step 8 - please see the two attached images below
However, around 4am EST on December 26, I randomly visited MQL5.com on my computer and everything was miraculously fixed. The site loads and displays normally as it once did. How or why this happened is beyond me.
I guess the issue is resolved for now? This was by far the weirdest behaving Internet bug I've ever come across.
My apologies for replying so late to this, I've been out of the country with very limited Internet access. But I want you to know I deeply appreciate the time you took to write out all of this for me.
Step 1 - system is set to the date, time, and timezone correctly.
Step 2 - temporarily disabled antivirus/firewall software, issue still persists.
Step 3 - not using any VPN whatsoever.
Step 4 - checked to ensure everything on the specific page is off, issue still persists.
Step 5 - ran a scan on my PC using MalwareBytes, issue still persisted.
Step 6 - ran the tests as specified, all three bolded items (Default Gateway, DHCP Server, and DNS Servers) pointed to the IP address of my router.
Step 7 - this is where things got interesting. For the first command, I got "us.na.web.mql5.com [142.215.208.239] with 32 bytes of data" since I'm in the United States at the moment. The second command doesn't work at all and just says "Pinging c.mql5.com [::1] with 32 bytes of data".
Step 8 - please see the two attached images below
However, around 4am EST on December 26, I randomly visited MQL5.com on my computer and everything was miraculously fixed. The site loads and displays normally as it once did. How or why this happened is beyond me.
I guess the issue is resolved for now? This was by far the weirdest behaving Internet bug I've ever come across.