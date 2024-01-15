MQL5 website appears weird
They update and making improvements on the website, so please be patient and everything will be normal soon.
Eleni Anna Branou #:Do you have an ETA on when this will be?
They update and making improvements on the website, so please be patient and everything will be normal soon.
They update and making improvements on the website, so please be patient and everything will be normal soon.
What’s even more strange is everything appears just fine on my mobile Safari browser on my iPhone. It’s only on all my desktop browsers where this visual problem is persisting.
Are you seeing the same thing as well, Eleni?
TransparentTrader:
Whenever I try to access the MQL5 website as of last week, every page appears like this:
I've tried to do this on different browswers, along with newly installed ones that have no history or cookies whatsoever. Is this happening for anybody else? If so, how do you fix it? This is starting to ruin my browsing experience and there are a lot of things I want to explore on this fantastic website. Greatly appreciate any help or advice anybody can offer!
If it happens in all browsers, rule out problems with browser extensions/plugins.
Check this:
- Firewall.
- Anti-malware programs.
- Change the DNS of your connection to e.g. 8.8.8.8 for preferred DNS server and 8.8.4.4 for alternate DNS server.
William and Miguel, I did all of the above and the issue is still not fixed.
TransparentTrader #:
Do you have an ETA on when this will be?
Do you have an ETA on when this will be?
What’s even more strange is everything appears just fine on my mobile Safari browser on my iPhone. It’s only on all my desktop browsers where this visual problem is persisting.
Are you seeing the same thing as well, Eleni?
I did, but now things look more stable.
Fernando Carreiro #:I’m confused. Is my thread now being moved elsewhere?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Whenever I try to access the MQL5 website as of last week, every page appears like this:
I've tried to do this on different browswers, along with newly installed ones that have no history or cookies whatsoever. Is this happening for anybody else? If so, how do you fix it? This is starting to ruin my browsing experience and there are a lot of things I want to explore on this fantastic website. Greatly appreciate any help or advice anybody can offer!