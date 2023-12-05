How do I manage friends' lists?
More friends help to raise your Achievements number, 674, which may lead to greater interest in case you want to sell products or provide signals:
How do you handle new friends?
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine.
You go over to the list .
Unfortunately the list is not scrollable and even though it is your data and your profile the means to manage it more efficiently are not there.
You hover over the name of the person you are interested in and are presented with 3 choices
Hit Remove from friends and you are done .
Fun fact , in the source code this list is called mutuals meaning you follow them and they follow you.
Also , the minute you remove them from your list your name will pop up on their outbound requests .
So if their outbound requests are less than 10 they will see your name and will know you pulled the trigger.
That's some ingenious coding right there .
Now if you want to sell stuff at some point here are some interesting stats by Enrique
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/458317/page2#comment_50926728
As far as interacting saying hello etc goes, users are here to make money so unless you are a female with a profile picture you wont get a lot of inbound messages.
From blog views i've deemed that about 8% are actually interested beyond "just selling/spamming" or "just looking for buying". 8% as in generic reach compared to your friends # ,not 8% of your friends per se.(and it is probably higher due to blogs being unlinked from search after a while)
- 2023.12.02
- www.mql5.com
so how do you deal with friend requests? Any tips or tricks?
As to me so I am accepting them, for example -
If the user became a friend so it means that his profile messages can automatically be posted to my profile wall (to my profle news feed).
And if I do not like to promote something from him inside your profile so I can untick this one (and no any messages will automatically be uploaded from him to my profile):
For example, I can promote the articles, CodeBase, official announcement and interesting threads; and I do not like to promote any signal and any Market product.
But the people are different so I know that some users who like to promote Market products on their profile from the other users in case of friends ... so nothing to be wrong with it.
I mean: it is personal decision.
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Yes, you can send the private message to the person who are not in your list of friends (not a problem with that).
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More friends help to raise your Achievements number, 674, which may lead to greater interest in case you want to sell products or provide signals:
Thank you very much,
You go over to the list .
Unfortunately the list is not scrollable and even though it is your data and your profile the means to manage it more efficiently are not there.
You hover over the name of the person you are interested in and are presented with 3 choices
Hit Remove from friends and you are done .
Fun fact , in the source code this list is called mutuals meaning you follow them and they follow you.
Also , the minute you remove them from your list your name will pop up on their outbound requests .
So if their outbound requests are less than 10 they will see your name and will know you pulled the trigger.
That's some ingenious coding right there .
Now if you want to sell stuff at some point here are some interesting stats by Enrique
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/458317/page2#comment_50926728
As far as interacting saying hello etc goes, users are here to make money so unless you are a female with a profile picture you wont get a lot of inbound messages.
From blog views i've deemed that about 8% are actually interested beyond "just selling/spamming" or "just looking for buying". 8% as in generic reach compared to your friends # ,not 8% of your friends per se.(and it is probably higher due to blogs being unlinked from search after a while)
tks you ,
I saw the Div ID is : mutualFriendshipList
I suspected that the people who add me to their list usually want to sell me something, and I've already banned quite a few of them,
Afterwards, when someone adds me as a friend with a 0 profile, I suspect they're just curious to see what I'm up to.
Here are a few images of the toilet door in my office, I love Confucius' saying "Ne choisis tes amis que parmi tes égaux", some think in english like : "Choose your friends only from among your equals"
Tks you
@All
Thank you all for your answers, I'm going to meditate on it quietly,
I'd like to say that it's already very hard to have sincere friends, but when it comes to money, unfortunately there are no friends left, At least that's how I see it, but maybe I'm wrong.
Personally, I don't want to sell anything, and if one day I had to do that, I'd rather go into partnership with someone or work for them, which would give me a head start than rebuild everything from scratch. Life's short, life's short!😉
tks you ,
I saw the Div ID is : mutualFriendshipList
I suspected that the people who add me to their list usually want to sell me something, and I've already banned quite a few of them,
Afterwards, when someone adds me as a friend with a 0 profile, I suspect they're just curious to see what I'm up to.
Here are a few images of the toilet door in my office, I love Confucius' saying "Ne choisis tes amis que parmi tes égaux", some think in english like : "Choose your friends only from among your equals"
Yeah 96% of the case that is it.
Then you have the 15-zombie , accounts that have reader 15 in achievements , recent signup date and almost always have the frequenters of the forum as friends.
So what happens there is someone signs up goes to the forum picks 10 users and sends friend requests . Then the account is dormant.
About that
Most spam is automated . If mql is a lightbulb and we sit under the lightbulb then they are just doing what every other 99% does so you could say its not spam but since there is no other type of interaction that is dominant enough to produce sales then the best worse choice is to "spam" .
If an account spams above every one hour then i dont mind because i do it too.If they do a burst of posts then i block them too.
If we as the "users" actively ignored posts that are spam and interacted with posts that are not spam then the "news feed" would change . But however more "real" that made it , it would still lose due to the technical aspects not being there.
For instance , let's wormhole into a parallel universe where the news feed is really enticing to participate in within the context of trading and bot development . Even in that universe , that feed would not have the ability to remind you of a nice public conversation you had with a fellow trader , or , pull you into it (mobile , notifications , likes , shares metrics) etc.
tks you @ Lorentzos Roussos
@All,
Can someone send me a private message to see if it's possible to receive even if we're not friends ?, For example, I've just received a friend request, so I want to send the person a message about what's the point of this request, and I come across this message:
Unfortunately there is a website bug, where even when you reject a friend request, that person is still able to send you private messages.
It is only when you ignore the request (neither accepting nor rejecting), that their messages will be blocked.
Also, if you have previously contacted them, then it no longer blocks them no matter the "Friend" status.
Unfortunately there is a website bug, where even when you reject a friend request, that person is still able to send you private messages.
It is only when you ignore the request (neither accepting nor rejecting), that their messages will be blocked.
Also, if you have previously contacted them, then it no longer blocks them no matter the "Friend" status.
I think it should also depend on this setting:
For example, I successfully receive spam from users who are not my friends. It’s not a problem for me to report spam, so I have this setting set to “All”😄
Can someone send me a private message to see if it's possible to receive even if we're not friends
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How do you handle new friends?
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine.