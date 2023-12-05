How do I manage friends' lists? - page 2
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I accept all friend requests on MQL5.
I accept all messages on my profile wall from friends.
I am one of those annoying people who add others as friends, usually after reading a review or a post, where I gained some info.
I am a seller and provide free products as well.
I don't get annoyed, not like this is Facebook.
It’s not a problem for me to report spam
This seems to help. I checked the profile that sent me spam over a month ago and it is still blocked (his name has been crossed out)
In my case, I have it set to "Friends only", but even if I reject a request, they are still able to message me. So to prevent that, I simply ignore the request and leave it pending.
It depends. Unfortunately, admin are not actively monitoring the complaints.
Sometimes we moderators may do something if we see obvious spam, but otherwise we don't do anything, because it is not our responsibility, nor do we have access to extra information to make the decision. Only admin can do that.
@ Philip Kym Sang Nelson
I understand, you sell products so you want a maximum of friends for a maximum of visibility, I only need real friends I don't need curiosity seekers or followers I have nothing to sell, I'll redirect them to you if you want 🤣,
Seriously though, thanks for your private message, it seems to be working, so the message doesn't bother me or the spam, it's just that I was wondering whether someone can contact me privately or whether they have to be my friend to contact me, apparently for example with you we're not friends but you were able to contact me so that's fine.
@ Fernando Carreiro tks you, we will eat some bacalhau if you are not far from Viana Do Castelo 😉
tks @All
@ Philip Kym Sang Nelson
I understand, you sell products so you want a maximum of friends for a maximum of visibility, I only need real friends I don't need curiosity seekers or followers I have nothing to sell, I'll redirect them to you if you want 🤣,
Seriously though, thanks for your private message, it seems to be working, so the message doesn't bother me or the spam, it's just that I was wondering whether someone can contact me privately or whether they have to be my friend to contact me, apparently for example with you we're not friends but you were able to contact me so that's fine.
@ Fernando Carreiro tks you, we will eat some bacalhau if you are not far from Viana Do Castelo 😉
tks @All
As far as friends are concerned, I don't know where you can meet nice peopel,
for the information of all here, in general I prefer female friends 🤣🤣🤣