EA scams - page 6
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I was reading the first post of this thread ... he is making his personal criteria for scam ...
But there is one criteria only: the product (and the seller) is within Rules of Using the Market Service or not.
If not so the possible buyer may write to the service desk, and the service desk will ask for proofs (technical proofs) that the seller (and/or his product) broke some rules.
I know it because I am buyer of the Market, and I was writing to the service desk as well.
but you did not quote the 1st post of this thread .
Anyway , yes , they should be talking more to the service desk . Its more the users fault actually .
But also , to add to the nice jokes about the food place .
If you don't like the food in a place you can just not shop food there again and you can tell others that you did not like the food . (well obviously not in the food place)
but you did not quote the 1st post of this thread .
Anyway , yes , they should be talking more to the service desk . Its more the users fault actually .
But also , to add to the nice jokes about the food place .
If you don't like the food in a place you can just not shop food there again and you can tell others that you did not like the food . (well obviously not in the food place)
And if they are proposing to improve the Market service so it may be the ideas expressed without any "scam" word (just to say it in different way for example).
I do a have a proposal to improve the Market.
Make it impossible to HIDE/REMOVE products, but replace it with an option to set it "NOT FOR SALE".
This way, it will be impossible for sellers to hide the history of their products.
An other idea, make public the history of the product's price.
Each time a seller change the pricing options, it could be recorded and made visible on the "What's new" tab, or in a new tab.
Very good suggestion. I would however add a few caveats.
Yes, also a very good suggestion!
I do a have a proposal to improve the Market.
Make it impossible to HIDE/REMOVE products, but replace it with an option to set it "NOT FOR SALE".
This way, it will be impossible for sellers to hide the history of their products.
An other idea, make public the history of the product's price.
Each time a seller change the pricing options, it could be recorded and made visible on the "What's new" tab, or in a new tab.
Very good suggestion. I would however add a few caveats.
I support
I've asked about a price chart (the product price) and if i recall correctly they said its not in their plans .
Also , the purchased price in comments :
Reviews are hidden if they bought it for free , but comments stay . Place a "purchased for free" next to a commenter if there's privacy issues (if unwilling to show the price next to the commenters name eventhough by commenting they expose that they spent that or a lower amount).
Having just been scammed I have a few reflections.
1. I knew the advertised backtest was too good to be true, but I wanted it to be so gambled.
2. The EA LOOKED polished with very decent settings (or so I thought).
3. The seller didn't respond to questions - big red flag
4. I rushed my testing of it as a demo, I should have tested many things, but importantly, whether changes to the EA inputs yielded any change to result...
5. Essentially my naivety along with my FOMO led me to rushing into buying an apparent holy grail scalping EA despite all above red flags.
Let this be a cautionary tale.
(Not even going to get into how much this market place appears to encourage such behaviour with no apparent control or response, or method of obtaining a refund etc. How do you even complain?)
May I suggest you reach out to the Service Desk and explain the situation. Unfortunately, using the "Complain" button does not attract the admin's attention much (based on personal experience).
PS! By the way, the author of the product you purchased, does not answer because he is currently banned (don't know the details, however — I'm just a moderator, a normal user).
EDIT: Please don't mention the product or the author by name here on the forum. Keep it anonymous.
Here is some more feed back. This is just my personal opinion, so take it with a grain of salt.
The product you bought does not seem unreasonable, but it uses some "marketing" words, like AI, and such.
In terms of functionality, it is a M1 scalper, so it can be very finicky about any lag or delays in processing and connection to the broker. Not exactly a "scam" but a very a "sensitive" EA that needs to be optimised and used properly.
It does look like it was over-fitted, but on first evaluation and based on the price and availability to subscribe on a monthly basis at the minimum price, I don't believe it to be a scam.
Also, yours is the only complaint on his profile, even though he has sold more than 10 products.
Given that he is currently banned, probably only for a short temporary duration, I would like to give the seller the benefit of the doubt in this case.
EDIT: There is a user comment explaining his absence ... "He will respond... He has been banned from writing for 7 days because of promotion of his EA in the forum. He'll be back tomorrow"
I did not find any deleted promotion of his in English forum, so I will search in the other languages and see when it was.
EDIT2: Could not find any such post. Don't even know when it was either. You will just have to wait a day or two and then talk to him. It may just be a misunderstanding and he will be able to help you sort out the problem for you.