MetaTrader 4 platform update build 1400: Improved Market security - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Don't waste your time.
MT4/mql4 is NOT developed any more.
ONLY critical BUGS are fixed.
Critical BUGS are platform crashes, or security issues.
do you ever use OrderModify with expiration >0 ?
If I set expiration, I do it using OrderSend() (when I open an order). In OrderModify() I always pass what OrderExpiration() returned.
If I set the expiration in OrderSend(), then OrderExpiration() will return a value other than zero. So here's a direct answer to your question: yes, sometimes I used OrderModify with expiration > 0
If I set the expiration in OrderSend(), then OrderExpiration() will return a value other than zero. So here's a direct answer to your question: yes, sometimes I used OrderModify with expiration > 0
I sure you not understand problem. Let see code and result
I sure you not understand problem. Let see code and result
I have run your code on Metaquotes Demo:
(several re-runs did not produce an error)
Interesting that you say this. Seeing that the size of both terminal.exe and metaeditor.exe doubled from b1380 to 1400, which is not that long ago.
What kind of critical bugs are we talking about here?
That is absolutely false. Don't spread fake information. Here are the actual file sizes ...
That is absolutely false. Don't spread fake information. Here are the actual file sizes ...
You are correct in that I got the build numbers wrong. I apologize for this. The size nearly doubled closer to b1360. I re-checked a b1353 build, which is
b1353 terminal.exe 13.8 MB
b1353 metaeditor.exe 9.5 MB
And so with the table you have provided, I will add b1353
16.2MB
Then I will do the math comparing the later versions from b1353
terminal.exe
So since b1353, the file sizes actually doubled for terminal.exe and then nearly 70% increase for metaeditor.exe.
I apologize for the clerical error in build #s. Good to see people are keeping older builds for historical purposes though.
And the original question was: What kind of critical bugs are we talking about here? [to cause such a large file increase in a program that does not have any new features]
The major file size change took place between the official release 1370 and 1380, but it was actually at beta build 1376 that I detected a major file size change.
I don't usually save the beta builds, so it could have been at another build that the change occurred.
However, I suspect that what changed was the packing size of the encryption used to protect the executable files, and not the actual functionality.
PS! That is not an error in the MetaEditor file size. It went from 9.8 to 22.9 to 16.1.
EDIT: Also important to note is that MetaEditor for MT4 has a different build number, which I have added to the table above in parenthesis. This is also the reason I suspect a change in packing size as the MetaEditor build did not change between 1370 and 1376.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/types/object_pointers
To quickly validate the pointer, you can also use operator "!" (LNOT) which checks it via an implicit call of the CheckPointer function.
Doesn't work for object that is deleted. Result of running the code from the documentation:
I understand that it is far from a fact that this should work in MT4. Just in case.