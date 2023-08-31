kindly add buffer in this indicator - page 2
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You don't need a buffer for that , if you want to use them in an EA -not recommended- just port the mechanism in the EA and store the prices .
then how to add arrow when candle cross this level, if this code contain buffer then it will be easy for me by eabuilder to add arrow or alert when candle corss this levels.
then how to add arrow when candle cross this level, if this code contain buffer then it will be easy for me by eabuilder to add arrow or alert when candle corss this levels.
These levels are not stable , pull the price tape down with the mouse and look at the prices .
You need to maintain symmetry between past and future so with these type of levels it is not feasible unless you strictly define the time periods and the extension of the price range.
That would be a fun project for a genetic algorithm
These levels are not stable , pull the price tape down with the mouse and look at the prices .
You need to maintain symmetry between past and future so with these type of levels it is not feasible unless you strictly define the time periods and the extension of the price range.
That would be a fun project for a genetic algorithm
is it possible to add arrow or alert when price cross those levels ?
is it possible to add arrow or alert when price cross those levels ?
A down arrow when the price goes bellow the visual 80% of the chart ?
Yes but that would be a scam
A down arrow when the price goes bellow the visual 80% of the chart
yes , a down arrow when the price goes bellow the visual 80% of the chart,
how it would be a scam ? i observe when stochastic cross above 20 level at the same time if price cross same 20 % level on the chart then its gives a positive result maximum time.
please add arrow on your code it willbe helpful for me to observe the market
yes , a down arrow when the price goes bellow the visual 80% of the chart,
how it would be a scam ? i observe when stochastic cross above 20 level at the same time if price cross same 20 % level on the chart then its gives a positive result maximum time.
please add arrow on your code it willbe helpful for me to observe the market
No , this method is not stable or trustworthy as it is not grounded.
You can't see it can you 😄 ? Pull the price tape down
No , this method is not stable or trustworthy as it is not grounded.
You can't see it can you 😄 ? Pull the price tape down
if it is possible please add arrow for me , i use it my own responsibility. i don't recommend others to use it . i have good strategy about this system. i follow prce action and few other thing ,
if it is possible please add arrow for me , i use it my own responsibility. i don't recommend others to use it . i have good strategy about this system. i follow prce action and few other thing ,
If someone else wants to they may add it .
But with the % levels on the visual chart i can relate everything to a "signal" when it crosses the 20% upwards because in the past it was at the low end of the chart .
Even if i plot a separate window with how many flowers my ex receives per day i can justify a signal there .
I suggest you drop this strategy unless you have a period to lookback and plot the lines.
Cheers .
😊😇☕️🌴☀️
ok then is this possible to add buffer like
//buffer
static double Level1[];
static double Level2[];
static double Level3[];
then i can modify it by triggering buffer
ok then is this possible to add buffer like
//buffer
static double Level1[];
static double Level2[];
static double Level3[];
then i can modify it by triggering buffer
It would depend on the size of the window of the chart , the zoom level , and how "shrinked" or not the y axis of price is by the user and also on the % offset from the right end of the chart (the gap)
That means that with every change on the above you would have to recalculate the entire indicator .
For instance :
If you halve the window of the chart you will see less bars and that will lead to different levels because there will be less bars (b)