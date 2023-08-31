kindly add buffer in this indicator - page 3
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It would depend on the size of the window of the chart , the zoom level , and how "shrinked" or not the y axis of price is by the user and also on the % offset from the right end of the chart (the gap)
That means that with every change on the above you would have to recalculate the entire indicator .
For instance :
If you halve the window of the chart you will see less bars and that will lead to different levels because there will be less bars (b)
can i talk to you via whatsapp ?
can i talk to you via whatsapp ?
You can post what you want here there is no need for that .
A further simplification if you will :
You have a cake , you cut off a slice of that cake .
You take that slice and you point at the right side of it and say "this is the right side of the cake" , but this is true for any slice whichever way you cut it.
You are not accounting for the entire cake the slice was a part of.
You can post what you want here there is no need for that
maybe you won't add arrow if people use it blindly so that you called it's scam.
a humble request to you please add arrow when price cross only 50% level, and the coded file throw via messege , it willbe very helpful for me
maybe you won't add arrow if people use it blindly so that you called it's scam.
a humble request to you please add arrow when price cross only 50% level, and the coded file throw via messege , it willbe very helpful for me
You've ignored explanations of why this is dangerous for your account too 5 times already.
You're either not reading the replies , don't speak English or you are 100% aware of the danger.
Sending the code in private does not mean you can't sell it . 😊
Anyway if someone else wants to they can code it.
Cheers ☕️
Edit : this is one of the only proper ways to do it more or less.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really !
Alain Verleyen, 2017.01.11 20:25
Hello my friends,
This is a wonderful community, you are all so kind and smart. So I have this software, you know, to make money, I coded it (that's how we have to say when we found it on Internet right ?), and guess what, it's not working. I have it, but my bank account is not doing any money.
I don't want to learn, I don't want to pay, I don't want to read, I don't want to understand, just doing money. My bank account need it, but it's not working.
I would be so grateful, I will never forget the one who will help me.
Peace brothers.
You've ignored explanations of why this is dangerous for your account too 5 times already.
You're either not reading the replies , don't speak English or you are 100% aware of the danger.
Sending the code in private does not mean you can't sell it . 😊
Anyway if someone else wants to they can code it.
Cheers ☕️
Edit : this is one of the only proper ways to do it more or less.
why level plotted different place ?
why level plotted different place ?
Because this is the only backtestable way to do it .
This way the calculation does not depend on :
The first indicator was to showcase the issue .
What you can do next is find the look back value (and maybe even the edge levels %) that gives you the best signals and decide what will produce a signal by looking at the arrows sequence.
Symmetry between past and future is the first question you should ask about a strategy . Excluding the coin toss strategy
Because this is the only backtestable way to do it .
This way the calculation does not depend on :
The first indicator was to showcase the issue .
What you can do next is find the look back value that gives you the best signals and decide what will produce a signal by looking at the arrows sequence.
Symmetry between past and future is the first question you should ask about a strategy . Excluding the coin toss strategy
1st indicator levels stay same place on chart but 2nd indicator level doesn't match with 1st indicator levels
1st indicator levels stay same place on chart but 2nd indicator level doesn't match with 1st indicator levels
it's not a bug
Use the 2nd version .
If you are Manchester city the 2nd version is Kyle Walker@Mods : Requesting permission to add a gif
it's not a bug
Use the 2nd version .
If you are Manchester city the 2nd version is Kyle Walker@Mods : Requesting permission to add a gif
Let's go...this topic is funny.