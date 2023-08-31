kindly add buffer in this indicator - page 4
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Let's go...this topic is funny.
Thank you xD
1st indicator levels stay same place on chart but 2nd indicator level doesn't match with 1st indicator levels
Thank you xD
is it possible to change chart background color according to signal when signal arrow appear on the chart
Thank you xD
i am eagerly waiting for your help bro