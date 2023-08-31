kindly add buffer in this indicator - page 4

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Alain Verleyen #:

 

Let's go...this topic is funny.

Thank you xD

maxtitu835 #:


1st indicator levels stay same place on chart but 2nd indicator level doesn't match with  1st indicator levels


 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Thank you xD


is it possible to change chart background color according to signal when signal arrow appear on the chart

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                       Indicator: stock-arrow.mq5 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property version   "1.00"
#property description ""

//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width1 5
#property indicator_color1 Green
#property indicator_label1 "Buy"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width2 5
#property indicator_color2 Red
#property indicator_label2 "Sell"

//--- indicator buffers
double Buffer1[];
double Buffer2[];

datetime time_alert; //used when sending alert
bool Send_Email = false;
bool Audible_Alerts = false;
bool Push_Notifications = false;
double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit
int Stochastic_handle;
double Stochastic_Main[];
double Stochastic_Signal[];
double Low[];
double High[];

void myAlert(string type, string message)
  {
   if(type == "print")
      Print(message);
   else if(type == "error")
     {
      Print(type+" | stock-arrow @ "+Symbol()+","+IntegerToString(Period())+" | "+message);
     }
   else if(type == "order")
     {
     }
   else if(type == "modify")
     {
     }
   else if(type == "indicator")
     {
      Print(type+" | stock-arrow @ "+Symbol()+","+IntegerToString(Period())+" | "+message);
      if(Audible_Alerts) Alert(type+" | stock-arrow @ "+Symbol()+","+IntegerToString(Period())+" | "+message);
      if(Send_Email) SendMail("stock-arrow", type+" | stock-arrow @ "+Symbol()+","+IntegerToString(Period())+" | "+message);
      if(Push_Notifications) SendNotification(type+" | stock-arrow @ "+Symbol()+","+IntegerToString(Period())+" | "+message);
     }
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {   
   SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 233); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT, 20); 
   SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 234); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT, -20); 
   //initialize myPoint
   myPoint = Point();
   if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3)
     {
      myPoint *= 10;
     }
   Stochastic_handle = iStochastic(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH);
   if(Stochastic_handle < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iStochastic has failed: Stochastic_handle=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   //--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true);
   //--- initial zero
   if(prev_calculated < 1)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE);
     }
   else
      limit++;
   datetime Time[];
   
   if(BarsCalculated(Stochastic_handle) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(Stochastic_handle, MAIN_LINE, 0, rates_total, Stochastic_Main) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Stochastic_Main, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(Stochastic_handle) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(Stochastic_handle, SIGNAL_LINE, 0, rates_total, Stochastic_Signal) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Stochastic_Signal, true);
   if(CopyLow(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Low) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Low, true);
   if(CopyHigh(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, High) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(High, true);
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(), Period(), 0, rates_total, Time) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Time, true);
   //--- main loop
   for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (i >= MathMin(5000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation   
      
      //Indicator Buffer 1
      if(Stochastic_Main[i] > Stochastic_Signal[i]
      && Stochastic_Main[i+1] < Stochastic_Signal[i+1] //Stochastic Oscillator crosses above Stochastic Oscillator
      )
        {
         Buffer1[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low
         if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "Buy"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 2
      if(Stochastic_Main[i] < Stochastic_Signal[i]
      && Stochastic_Main[i+1] > Stochastic_Signal[i+1] //Stochastic Oscillator crosses below Stochastic Oscillator
      )
        {
         Buffer2[i] = High[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High
         if(i == 0 && Time[0] != time_alert) { myAlert("indicator", "Sell"); time_alert = Time[0]; } //Instant alert, only once per bar
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
     }
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Thank you xD


i am eagerly waiting for your help bro

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