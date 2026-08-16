8 reasons to choose MetaTrader VPS over non-specialized hosting solutions - page 8

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GTman #:

Hello,

Attached are two shots showing large different live speeds for MT4 and MT5.

Same broker, same location, New York.

Is this expected normal outcomes?

MT5 is my preferred platform.

Thanks G

I found some replies -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!

Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.03 16:05

Order processing below 5ms is usually reserved for high rolling traders doing High Frequency Trading with specialised software and direct connections to liquidity providers.

I doubt you will ever find any MetaTrader broker able to do that speed, especially not with MetaTrader 4. The response times you are getting are actually quite good for MetaTrader 4.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!

Aytugan Khafizov, 2018.11.04 20:17

This is exactly what's happened.

Ping is a time which take a packed from VPS server reach to Broker's server.

Better ping means better execution.

BUT in addition to ping time, broker need some time to execute your order. ~50 ms is normal execution time for MT4 systems.

If you want more speed - find MT5 brokers, as MT5 has around 1-2 ms internal latency.



 
@MetaQuotes
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yes!

Virtual hosting rules: III.2. One rented terminal can work only with one User's trading account. — https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/rules#part_III

Hi Fernando,

since IC markets did updates my vps for two terminals that I have paid do not work. I need assistance ASAP.

thank you. You can DM me.

Nevena_Sombor

 

hello

Its my first time using vps, i purchased $15 subscription and im using an indicator. how do i see that its working since CPU is always 0%?

nothing is written to show that indicator is working. am I missing something? Plese help

 
Khensane Tevez #:

hello

Its my first time using vps, i purchased $15 subscription and im using an indicator. how do i see that its working since CPU is always 0%?


MQL5 VPS is for trading by EA(s)/robot(s) or for signal subscription.
Because this MQL5 is your other Metatrader but in cloud.

Migration/synchronization has the following meaning: sending your home Metatrader's environment (EA with the charts or the signal subscription) to this MQL5 VPS (to your other Metatrader which is located in the cloud).

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If you subscribe to MQL5 VPS so your MQL5 VPS subscription will be here https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions 

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Instruction about - 

 

Moneta Markets demo MT5 cannot connect to the MQL5 VPS?

 
oskaru #:

Moneta Markets demo MT5 cannot connect to the MQL5 VPS?

I see that there are servers available, check here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps

If you can't find one, try again tomorrow or on Monday.

 

i try several time to buy a vps or rent in wont work keep telling me payment fail

 
Janoy McKenzie #:

i try several time to buy a vps or rent in wont work keep telling me payment fail

It is recommended to deposit fund to forum profile (your link is this one: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/janoymckenzie/accounting/topup ) and after that - pay directly from MQL5.

 
Hi, can you please tell me why they don't let me open more than 16 charts with EAs via VPS?
 
Juraj Zorkoci #:
Hi, can you please tell me why they don't let me open more than 16 charts with EAs via VPS?

It is written in the Rules:

Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service

During the synchronization, the client terminal's active environment migrates to the rented Virtual terminal. The client terminal's active environment includes:

  • active symbol charts Expert Advisors are launched on. Up to 32 charts are allowed to be migrated for a fee-based hosting, while for a free hosting the maximum number of migrated charts is 16,
  • built-in and custom indicators launched on the charts an Expert Advisor is launched on,
  • custom Expert Advisors launched on charts (up to 32 ones on a fee-based hosting and up to 16 ones on a free one),
  • the terminal settings set in FTP, Email, Signals, Notifications tabs as well as WebRequest permissions from Expert Advisors settings.
If more than 32 charts with launched Expert Advisors are active on a fee-based hosting account (more than 16 charts for a free hosting one), the charts exceeding the limit are not migrated during synchronization and the appropriate message appears in the Journal.
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
  • www.mql5.com
The page contains the rules of using the Virtual Hosting service (Virtual Hosting Cloud): general provisions, virtual hosting rental conditions, payment terms, as well as violations entailing termination of service.
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