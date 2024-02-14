Not able to migrate to the vps server.
Restart your MT4 terminal, make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your sukumar_1801 in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and try again.
If the problem persists, check the Journal tab of your MT4 terminal for any messages or errors.
Restart your MT4 terminal, make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your sukumar_1801 in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and try again.
If the problem persists, check the Journal tab of your MT4 terminal for any messages or errors.
I already logged into my MQL5 account and also this is what the journal tab says
Then contact the Service Desk about it.
Try to pass the bot by saying that your question hasn't been answered and open a ticket.
Then contact the Service Desk about it.
Try to pass the bot by saying that your question hasn't been answered and open a ticket.
ok thank you Eleni Anna Branou.
Hello,
i am not able to create the request since the bot only have very limited options and also there is not any other way to contact the MQL5 administration other than forms so could someone please help me to resolve this issue.
I will report this to the admins.
Hello Eleni Anna Branou, thanks for helping actually now my issue got resolved after reverting back to the previous account and changing it back to the current account. when i did this a new vps from Amsterdam got assigned to me and then the issue got resolved.
I think there is issue with the ireland servers previously when i got assigned with ireland server i got the same issue then when i reached out to the forums my server got changed and then it started working fine.
Thanks again.
Hello Eleni Anna Branou, thanks for helping actually now my issue got resolved after reverting back to the previous account and changing it back to the current account. when i did this a new vps from Amsterdam got assigned to me and then the issue got resolved.
I think there is issue with the ireland servers previously when i got assigned with ireland server i got the same issue then when i reached out to the forums my server got changed and then it started working fine.
Thanks again.
That's good to know.
You're welcome.
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Hello,
I had recently brought the MQL5 vps and after that i changed my account using the change account option
But now after changing the account now i am unable to migrate my new account components to the vps. Could someone please help me resolve this issue?