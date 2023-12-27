VPS Activation Issue: Unable to Start or Migrate Signals on New Subscriptions

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I recently subscribed to several new signals and purchased VPS for each account. However, all VPS show a waiting status in 'My Subscriptions,' and I'm unable to activate them through MetaTrader or migrate signals and experts. As a result, I can't copy signals. Has anyone else experienced this issue, and can you suggest any solutions?


 

As far as I know -

  • it is necessary to fill Community tab of Metatrader(s) with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is codestruqt because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/codestruqt ),
  • after that - login to trading account which is related VPS subscription (this VPS subscription is per trading account), and provide the migration/synchronization).

More -

  • How to move VPS server from one to an other one (it may be necessary in case of error or something),
  • how to move VPS subscription from one your trading account to an other one,
  • and how to move signal subscription from one your trading account to an other one

- read this summary post  

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So, it is what I know. I do not have VPS subscription now so I can not help more sorry.

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