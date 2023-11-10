MT5 Product Initialization Failed with Code 0
You can ask the coder/author/owner of this EA for support.
If it is EA from MQL5 Market so ask the seller for support.
You can ask the coder/author/owner of this EA for support.
If it is EA from MQL5 Market so ask the seller for support.
hello, yes i did ask him he said that i shoulld just delete the app and install it again.... I did that numerous time but nothing happens.... I did comment on that but he is not answering anymore... I tried find a solution like logingg in Tool-Options-Community account it still not work........... ....I did found this trend in the forum ( Invalid License For all EA ) becuase we have a similar issue..... i followed every instruction wirtten on that trend ... for example:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
Did not work, This what happening in my chart
This is what pops up in the expert tab
This is on the journal tab
I tried to install other Ea it works only mt5 assistant is not working
Enventaully i tried to Install it other computes like my laptop and works fine but it does not work on my main computer.....
...
"Invalid license" issue is coming because of the following:
your Windows was updated (or you login to your Windows as admin for example), and the recent activation/license is not valid anymore.
You should delete this product from your Metatrader and install it once again (from same Metatrader).
It is related to all the products you purchased and installed on same computer.
As to "failed with code 0 (prepare execution failed" - no idea.
It is the seller who should fix his code.
But I am trying to buy the product from the user which I know in person or who is very active on this forum.
Same with Freelance.
But if you invest your money to the person who are not replying to you (and who were not friendly with you before purchases)
so sorry .. it was your risk and it was your choice.
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And it is my general thinking about ...
I am also buying the products from the Market from time to time (and sometimes I am using Freelance).
But I am trying to buy the product from the user which I know in person or who is very active on this forum.
Same with Freelance.
But if you invest your money to the person who are not replying to you (and who were not friendly with you before purchases)
so sorry .. it was your risk and it was your choice.
------------------
And it is my general thinking about ...
Thank you much appreciated sir....
Please report the following information (build and operating system) by showing the start of your Journal log. Here is an example ...
Also, please make sure you are logged onto your MQL5 Community account in MetaTrader. Without it, the licensing can fail.
Please report the following information (build and operating system) by showing the start of your Journal log. Here is an example ...
Also, please make sure you are logged onto your MQL5 Community account in MetaTrader. Without it, the licensing can fail.
Hello, This is the build and operating system
This is the Community account that is activated
(In my laptop the Ea works fined but in my main computer it does not work)
Nothing is attached ... no images
Ohh sorry..
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Does anyone know how to fix the MT5 trade assistant it wont turn on after the update..... Once i place it on the chart nothing happens on the journal tab this is what is written