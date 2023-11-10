MT5 Product Initialization Failed with Code 0 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
here you go sir, really sory i got confused
Most brokers are only pushing out build 3802, but you are using beta build 3808.
Are you using the MetaQuotes demo trade servers, or are you only using broker supplied accounts?
Can you please revert back to 3802 and test if it still has problems?
Hopefully you keep backups! If not, let me know!
Can you please revert back to 3802 and test if it still has problems?
Hopefully you keep backups! If not, let me know!
sure no problem i will try that thank u
Most brokers are only pushing out build 3802, but you are using beta build 3808.
Are you using the MetaQuotes demo trade servers, or are you only using broker supplied accounts?
im using a [prop firm] challenge account i think to be specific [broker] demo ...
So, you are stating the build 3808 was pushed out by that broker?
Did you perhaps accidentality enable the "Latest Beta Version" from the updates option in the Help menu?
Either way, please test the situation with build 3802 and see if you are still having the issue.
PS! And if you are still having problems with 3802, then please test it with build 3661 as a final test, and let us know the results.
So, you are stating the build 3808 was pushed out by that broker?
Did you perhaps accidentality enable the "Latest Beta Version" from the updates option in the Help menu?
Either way, please test the situation with build 3802 and see if you are still having the issue.
PS! And if you are still having problems with 3802, then please test it with build 3661 as a final test, and let us know the results.
ITTTTT WORKS IN 3661
So, you are stating the build 3808 was pushed out by that broker?
Did you perhaps accidentality enable the "Latest Beta Version" from the updates option in the Help menu?
Either way, please test the situation with build 3802 and see if you are still having the issue.
PS! And if you are still having problems with 3802, then please test it with build 3661 as a final test, and let us know the results.
THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR THANK YOU THANK YOU
What about 3802? Did you test it?
It is important to know if it works or not in 3802, so that it can be reported as a bug or not.
What about 3802? Did you test it?
It is important to know if it works or not in 3802, so that it can be reported as a bug or not.
ohh yah about that i try to find an 3802 version but i cant seem to find one.. so i tried the 3661 becuase its only version i could find in the net, (if you can find me one i would love to test it)