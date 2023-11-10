MT5 Product Initialization Failed with Code 0 - page 4
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yes it was the same MQL5 account... i can confirm you that becuase the way i install the EA is by going to the Market website itself to the purchase category then click on the product and then i click on Install this on my terminal
Did you try to install it directly from your terminal?
I mean: delete this tool from Metatrader, and install it from same Metatrader?
Just click on My Purchases, and the chart will be opened with all your purchases.
So, delete this EA from Metatrader, and install it on this way.
I am not sure you did it or not but just a suggestion.
Actually the MQL runtime error is ...
Can you also please ask the product's seller to read this thread and comment on this error 5022.
The author may need to fix something for the new build and supply an update to the product.
Did you try to install it directly from your terminal?
I mean: delete this tool from Metatrader, and install it from same Metatrader?
Just click on My Purchases, and the chart will be opened with all your purchases.
So, delete this EA from Metatrader, and install it on this way.
I am not sure you did it or not but just a suggestion.
ohh yeah actually i know this method but to make sure that im using the same MQL5 account and to be proven that it activated i go to the website itself
Actually the MQL runtime error is ...
Can you also please ask the product's seller to read this thread and comment on this error 5022.
The author may need to fix something for the new build and supply an update to the product.
Sure no problem
Actually the MQL runtime error is ...
Can you also please ask the product's seller to read this thread and comment on this error 5022.
The author may need to fix something for the new build and supply an update to the product.
This error appears the first time you try to save an application settings file. Since folders are created new, this error appears, when saving again, this error does not exist.
I have published a new compiled version of 3802
Ok, then it seems that the 5022 error is unrelated to the invalid license issue.
I have also passed on a request to an admin to look into this. Now we have to wait and see.
@Nick Piojo can you please download and try the new updated product and tell us how it goes?
@Nick Piojo can you please download and try the new updated product and tell us how it goes?
unfortunately it did not work