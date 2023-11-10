MT5 Product Initialization Failed with Code 0 - page 4

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Nick Piojo #:

yes  it was the same MQL5 account... i can confirm you that becuase the way i install the EA is by going to the Market website itself to the purchase category then click on the product and then i click on Install this on my terminal

Did you try to install it directly from your terminal?
I mean: delete this tool from Metatrader, and install it from same Metatrader?

Just click on My Purchases, and the chart will be opened with all your purchases.
So, delete this EA from Metatrader, and install it on this way.

I am not sure you did it or not but just a suggestion.

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev #: 5022

Actually the MQL runtime error is ...

ERR_DIRECTORY_NOT_EXIST

5022

Directory does not exist
Nick Piojo #

Can you also please ask the product's seller to read this thread and comment on this error 5022.

The author may need to fix something for the new build and supply an update to the product.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Did you try to install it directly from your terminal?
I mean: delete this tool from Metatrader, and install it from same Metatrader?

Just click on My Purchases, and the chart will be opened with all your purchases.
So, delete this EA from Metatrader, and install it on this way.

I am not sure you did it or not but just a suggestion.

ohh yeah actually i know this method but to make sure that im using the same MQL5 account and to be proven that it activated i go to the website itself

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Actually the MQL runtime error is ...

ERR_DIRECTORY_NOT_EXIST

5022

Directory does not exist

Can you also please ask the product's seller to read this thread and comment on this error 5022.

The author may need to fix something for the new build and supply an update to the product.

Sure no problem

 
Fernando Carreiro # :

Actually the MQL runtime error is ...

ERR_DIRECTORY_NOT_EXIST

5022

Directory does not exist

Can you also please ask the product's seller to read this thread and comment on this error 5022.

The author may need to fix something for the new build and supply an update to the product.

This error appears the first time you try to save an application settings file. Since folders are created new, this error appears, when saving again, this error does not exist.

 
Nick Piojo :Does anyone know how to fix the MT5 trade assistant it wont turn on after the update..... Once i place it on the chart nothing happens on the journal tab this is what is written 

I have published a new compiled version of 3802

[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Kravchenko #: This error appears the first time you try to save an application settings file. Since folders are created new, this error appears, when saving again, this error does not exist.

Ok, then it seems that the 5022 error is unrelated to the invalid license issue.

Journal log ...

EM      0       22:08:36.945    Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3802 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
NQ      0       22:08:36.945    Terminal        Windows 11 build 22621, 4 x AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with Radeon Vega, AVX, 8 / 15 Gb memory, 80 / 237 Gb disk, touchable, UAC, GMT-8
...
IG      0       22:08:44.681    MQL5.community  activated for 'Nickallanpiojo', balance: 0.00
FR      0       22:08:44.846    MQL5.chats      activated for 'Nickallanpiojo'
...
JR      0       22:12:22.492    Experts expert Trade Assistant MT5 (GBPUSD,H1) loaded successfully
OE      2       22:12:24.006    MQL5    'Trade Assistant MT5' requires active MQL5 account in Tools->Options->Community
KK      2       22:12:24.013    Experts initializing of Trade Assistant MT5 (GBPUSD,H1) failed with code 0 (prepare to execution failed)
GF      0       22:12:24.028    Experts expert Trade Assistant MT5 (GBPUSD,H1) removed

Experts log ...

ME      2       22:12:24.013    Trade Assistant MT5     invalid license

I have also passed on a request to an admin to look into this. Now we have to wait and see.

[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Kravchenko #: I have published a new compiled version of 3802

@Nick Piojo  can you please download and try the new updated product and tell us how it goes?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

@Nick Piojo  can you please download and try the new updated product and tell us how it goes?

unfortunately  it did not work 

[Deleted]  
Nick Piojo #: unfortunately  it did not work 
Ok, then we will have to wait for some response from admin. For now, use build 3661.
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