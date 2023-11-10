MT5 Product Initialization Failed with Code 0 - page 5

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Fernando Carreiro #:
Ok, then we will have to wait for some response from admin. For now, use build 3661.

ok, thank you very much...

[Deleted]  
Admin has reported back ... " Hello. Our developers are looking into it. Thanks "
 
Nick Piojo #:

ok, thank you very much...

Hello,

Could you try to update your terminal to 3811 through menu Help -> Check Desktop Updates -> Latest Beta Version and check it.

 
Anton #:

Hello,

Could you try to update your terminal to 3811 through menu Help -> Check Desktop Updates -> Latest Beta Version and check it.

ok i will try...

 
Anton #:

Hello,

Could you try to update your terminal to 3811 through menu Help -> Check Desktop Updates -> Latest Beta Version and check it.

I was with the same problem using the build 3802



and install it



after reinit the metatrader I remove my Indicator and Install again from "My Purchases"


and it is working now :)

 
Alain Verleyen #: Come on...build 3802 is the current official build available on all brokers.

hello, do you have build 3802?

[Deleted]  
Dozi Imam #: hello, do you have build 3802?

The current official build is now 4040.

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