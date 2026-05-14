Matrices and vectors in MQL5 - page 3
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.06.09 14:15
For your information, new for machine learning in MQL5:
Matrix multiplication (matrix × matrix)
Matrix multiplication (matrix × vector)
Matrix multiplication (vector x matrix)
Dot product (vector × vector)
How does ddof affect:
Calculating eigenvalues and eigenvectors
Matrix Reduction
Orthogonal decompositions
Matrix decompositions
New maths functions (interesting to check): MQL5 Reference - Matrix and Vector - MethodsOpenBLAS - https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/matrix/openblas
More in details: New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5200: Extended OpenBLAS support and enhanced control in MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Self learning expert
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.27 05:48
Self Optimizing Expert Advisors in MQL5 (Part 13): A Gentle Introduction To Control Theory Using Matrix Factorization
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Self learning expert
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.12 05:18
Self Optimizing Expert Advisors in MQL5 (Part 14): Viewing Data Transformations as Tuning Parameters of Our Feedback Controller
It is an important control knob in the pipeline that is often hidden away in the shadows of its bigger brothers. Commonly, optimizers or shiny model architectures mainly get the focus and research work, and large amounts of academia are poured into those directions. But little time is spent studying the effects of pre-processing techniques.
Silently, the pre-processing that we apply to the data at hand impacts model performance in ways that can be surprisingly large. Even small percentage improvements made in pre-processing can compound over time and materially affect the profitability and risk of our trading applications.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Self learning expert
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.16 08:47
Self Optimizing Expert Advisors in MQL5 (Part 15): Linear System Identification
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Self learning expert
Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.01 10:47
Self Optimizing Expert Advisors in MQL5 (Part 16): Supervised Linear System Identification
From Matrices to Models: How to Build an ML Pipeline in MQL5 and Export It to ONNX