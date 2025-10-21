MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3800: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support - page 5

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Dua Yong Rew #:

my terminal was updated to 3882 and now input group string is truncated in tester

It should be Time Management

That's the life of a beta-tester. This was already reported to MQ.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
That's the life of a beta-tester. This was already reported to MQ.

Its affecting 3884 also

:(

 

In the Debugger (b.3889): Twice the same ticke no. for two different orders is a bit irritating at leat if you wan to identify the orders and positions by the ticke no.

Firstly I open a BuyStopLimit order followed by a sell market order and in the Operations tab both have the same ticket no. #2:


On the other hand in the other tabs it seems to be ok:

In the Journal tab I have:

2023.08.26 10:28:29.641 EURUSD : real ticks begin from 2011.12.19 00:00:00
2023.08.26 10:28:31.013 2022.02.03 02:00:00   
2023.08.26 10:28:31.013 2022.02.03 02:00:00   #######################  Buy-Stop-Limit
2023.08.26 10:28:47.994 2022.02.03 02:00:00   buy stop limit 3.33 EURUSD at 1.13070 (1.12670) sl: 1.12370 tp: 1.14500 (1.12991 / 1.12998)
2023.08.26 10:29:16.356 2022.02.03 02:00:00   
2023.08.26 10:29:16.356 2022.02.03 02:00:00   #######################  OK: place Market-Order Sell close
2023.08.26 10:29:18.337 2022.02.03 02:00:00   instant sell 3 EURUSD at 1.12991 sl: 1.13491 tp: 1.12891 (1.12991 / 1.12998)
2023.08.26 10:29:18.337 2022.02.03 02:00:00   deal #2 sell 3 EURUSD at 1.12991 done (based on order #3)
2023.08.26 10:29:18.337 2022.02.03 02:00:00   deal performed [#2 sell 3 EURUSD at 1.12991]
2023.08.26 10:29:18.337 2022.02.03 02:00:00   order performed sell 3 at 1.12991 [#3 sell 3 EURUSD at 1.12991]
 

Another little glitch in b.3893:

If the field action  of the structure MqlTradeRequest is set to 0 or as its enum: ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS::0 and  one wants to print the enum out with Print(EnumToString(request.action) );
(e.g. in OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans, const MqlTradeRequest& request, const MqlTradeResult& result) { ...  )

I always get the error: 2023.08.29 09:34:12.358    2022.02.03 02:00:00   OnTradeTransaction[973] err: Err[4003] ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER: Wrong parameter when calling the system function

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