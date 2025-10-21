MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3800: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support - page 5
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my terminal was updated to 3882 and now input group string is truncated in tester
It should be Time Management
That's the life of a beta-tester. This was already reported to MQ.
Its affecting 3884 also
:(
In the Debugger (b.3889): Twice the same ticke no. for two different orders is a bit irritating at leat if you wan to identify the orders and positions by the ticke no.
Firstly I open a BuyStopLimit order followed by a sell market order and in the Operations tab both have the same ticket no. #2:
On the other hand in the other tabs it seems to be ok:
In the Journal tab I have:
Another little glitch in b.3893:
If the field action of the structure MqlTradeRequest is set to 0 or as its enum: ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS::0 and one wants to print the enum out with Print(EnumToString(request.action) );
(e.g. in OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans, const MqlTradeRequest& request, const MqlTradeResult& result) { ... )
I always get the error: 2023.08.29 09:34:12.358 2022.02.03 02:00:00 OnTradeTransaction[973] err: Err[4003] ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER: Wrong parameter when calling the system function