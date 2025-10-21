MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3800: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support - page 2
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Metatrader 5 update , the application can't launch with the warning said "The procedure entry point Eventsetinformation could not be located in the dynamic link library ADVAPI32.dll" . I'm using windows 7 64 bit system , I still can use metatrader 5 on build 3661 . What's the point of update if the update break the program for a lot of people ? me windows 7 user , post above me alain verleyen his code broken .
Metatrader 5 update , the application can't launch with the warning said "The procedure entry point Eventsetinformation could not be located in the dynamic link library ADVAPI32.dll" . I'm using windows 7 64 bit system , I still can use metatrader 5 on build 3661 . What's the point of update if the update break the program for a lot of people ? me windows 7 user , post above me alain verleyen his code broken .
Install all available updates for your Windows 7, including service packs.
Install all available updates for your Windows 7, including service packs.
The program work fine on build 3661 , So it's the new metatrader update that make the program doesn't work .
I found something strange in the latest update, now the backtest is slower and the backtest results can only be 32%, even though before I was able to get 100% real tick history. I don't know what was changed, but it seems to concern the history data.
I found something strange in the latest update, now the backtest is slower and the backtest results can only be 32%, even though before I was able to get 100% real tick history. I don't know what was changed, but it seems to concern the history data.
update 3776 did not fix the issue
update 3776 did not fix the issue
update 3779 did not fix the issue, i begin to think i have a broken code on my bot
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Thursday, June 8, 2023....
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 380010. Terminal: Improved stability under Wine, especially on macOS systems. We recommend completely removing old terminals and re-installing them:
14. Terminal: Fixed the inability to change the server in the account connection dialog. The issue arose when there were several accounts in the terminal with the same number from different brokers.17. MQL5: Added the LinearRegression method. It returns a vector/matrix with calculated linear regression values for the passed vector/matrix.
Example:
The results are visualized in the graph:
18. MQL5: Added the HasNan method, which returns the number of NaN values in a matrix/vector.
When comparing the appropriate pair of elements having NaN values, the Compare and CompareByDigits methods consider these elements equal, while in case of a usual comparison of floating-point numbers NaN != NaN.
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MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal build 3800
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15. Fixed initial margin checks when opening new orders. The error occurred in the hedging position accounting system.
16. Fixed scrolling in the contract specification window.
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The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Just to remind that MT5 build 3800 will be released tomorrow.
Hi
I see problem with CharArrayToString() - loss some text . but buid 3661 work good.
below is my test
I don't think 3800 is out yet, so which build?
If it's not 3800, its probably a beta build still with some bugs.