MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3800: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support - page 2

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askingz #:

Metatrader 5 update , the application can't launch with the warning said "The procedure entry point Eventsetinformation could not be located in the dynamic link library ADVAPI32.dll" . I'm using windows 7 64 bit system , I still can use metatrader 5 on build 3661 . What's the point of update if the update break the program for a lot of people ?  me windows 7 user , post above me alain verleyen his code broken . 

I replied to similar question: post
 
askingz #:

Metatrader 5 update , the application can't launch with the warning said "The procedure entry point Eventsetinformation could not be located in the dynamic link library ADVAPI32.dll" . I'm using windows 7 64 bit system , I still can use metatrader 5 on build 3661 . What's the point of update if the update break the program for a lot of people ?  me windows 7 user , post above me alain verleyen his code broken . 

Install all available updates for your Windows 7, including service packs.

 
Alexey Petrov #:

Install all available updates for your Windows 7, including service packs.

The program work fine  on build 3661 , So it's the new metatrader update that make the program doesn't work . 

 

I found something strange in the latest update, now the backtest is slower and the backtest results can only be 32%, even though before I was able to get 100% real tick history. I don't know what was changed, but it seems to concern the history data.

beforeupdate afterupdate

 
Sugianto #:

I found something strange in the latest update, now the backtest is slower and the backtest results can only be 32%, even though before I was able to get 100% real tick history. I don't know what was changed, but it seems to concern the history data.


update 3776 did not fix the issue

update3776

 
Sugianto #:

update 3776 did not fix the issue


update 3779 did not fix the issue, i begin to think i have a broken code on my bot

3779

 
Hi, when will it be possible to zoom-in/out on the chart more than five times?
 
MetaQuotes:

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

...
From this build onwards, the installers will work only with 64-bit platform versions. Support for 32-bit versions will be discontinued. Previously installed 32-bit platform versions will work until January 1, 2024.
The update provides the following changes:


MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3800

10. Terminal: Improved stability under Wine, especially on macOS systems. We recommend completely removing old terminals and re-installing them:

14. Terminal: Fixed the inability to change the server in the account connection dialog. The issue arose when there were several accounts in the terminal with the same number from different brokers.

17. MQL5: Added the LinearRegression method. It returns a vector/matrix with calculated linear regression values for the passed vector/matrix.
vector vector::LinearRegression();
 
matrix matrix::LinearRegression(
   ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS axis=AXIS_NONE       // axis along which regression is calculated 
   );
Example:
vector vector_a;
//--- fill the vector with prices
vector_a.CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,COPY_RATES_CLOSE,1,100);
//--- get a linear regression
vector vector_r=vector_a.LinearRegression();
The results are visualized in the graph:


Visualizing the result returned by the LinearRegression method

18. MQL5: Added the HasNan method, which returns the number of NaN values in a matrix/vector.
ulong vector::HasNan();
ulong matrix::HasNan();

When comparing the appropriate pair of elements having NaN values, the Compare and CompareByDigits methods consider these elements equal, while in case of a usual comparison of floating-point numbers NaN != NaN.

...
...

MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal build 3800

...

15. Fixed initial margin checks when opening new orders. The error occurred in the hedging position accounting system.
16. Fixed scrolling in the contract specification window.

...

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

Just to remind that MT5 build 3800 will be released tomorrow.

 

Hi

I see problem with CharArrayToString() - loss some text . but buid 3661 work good.

below is my test

void OnStart()
  {
//---
   string txt1 = "🔴 🔴 SL. 1988";
   Print("String = " , txt1 , " Len = " , StringLen(txt1));
   
   uchar chars[];
   StringToCharArray(txt1,chars,0,WHOLE_ARRAY,CP_UTF8);
      
   string txt2 = CharArrayToString(chars,0,WHOLE_ARRAY,CP_UTF8);
   Print("CharArrayToString = " , txt2 , " Len = " , StringLen(txt2)); 
   
  }

[Deleted]  
@Trinh Dat #: I see problem with CharArrayToString() , loss some text , buid 3661 work good.

I don't think 3800 is out yet, so which build?

If it's not 3800, its probably a beta build still with some bugs.

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