Invalid License
- invalid license
- Single pending order cancellation/deletion
- Invalid TP/SL
You can check it in your profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/salamoss/market
I have the same problem under "view" then "toolbox" then "experts"Is there any operator who can help?
I have the same problem under "view" then "toolbox" then "experts"Is there any operator who can help?
It may be the same situation -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.17 18:21It may be related to activations which are lost because the major Windows update (and the actications can not be recovered).
You can check it in your profile: ...
You need to delete your product from Metatrader and download/install it once again from same Metatrader.
Make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal).
It may be the same situation -
You need to delete your product from Metatrader and download/install it once again from same Metatrader.
Make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal).
All my EAs bought from MQL5 now require me to buy them again for activation, I can not use them. I had deleted them but now require me to pay to install them back.
Please help
All my EAs bought from MQL5 now require me to buy them again for activation, I can not use them. I had deleted them but now require me to pay to install them back.
Please help
If it is required you to buy them once again so it is because of the following two cases:
- your activations were finished, and you can check it in your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youngon/market
- if you activations are not finished and it is required you to buy them once again so it means that you did not fill Community tab of Metatrader.
If it is required you to buy them once again so it is because of the following two cases:
- your activations were finished, and you can check it in your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youngon/market
- if you activations are not finished and it is required you to buy them once again so it means that you did not fill Community tab of Metatrader.
I have been using the EAs on same machine- activations wer made.
I do not know where I could be missing the point from the suggested solution to my issue.
I have been using the EAs on same machine- activations wer made.
I do not know where I could be missing the point from the suggested solution to my issue.
As I see from your screenshot - "activation left: 0 of 14" and "activation left: 0 of 15".
It means that you do not have activations anymore, and you need to buy those tools once again in case you want to continuing using them.
If it is required you to buy them once again so it is because of the following two cases:
- your activations were finished, and you can check it in your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youngon/market
- if you activations are not finished and it is required you to buy them once again so it means that you did not fill Community tab of Metatrader.
It is sad because all the issue happened after the windows 11 update yesterday.
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