Does anyone know what High Probability trading means?
- High Probability Trading Strategies - Robert Miners - the book with link from post #13
- Naked Forex: High-Probability Techniques for Trading Without Indicators by Alex Nekritin- blog post
- High Probability Trading : Take The Steps To Become A Successful Trader - the book with link from post #15
- High Probability Trade Entries and Exits- educational video on post #17
- 2014.01.13
- www.mql5.com
I should ask like this:
What is Low probability trading...?
"High Probability Trading" is just a catch-phrase used by book authors, sellers and so called trade gurus, to attract readers and buyers.
If there really were such easy high probability trading strategies, they would be "filthy rich" and have no need to sell books, courses, workshops, and other such stuff.
The truth is, that the most common probability is 50/50, but then add spread and commission and everything drops below that.
Being a successful and consistent trader is extremely hard work and requires a lot of effort and dedication. It is not so easy!
"High Probability Trading" is just a catch-phrase used by book authors, sellers and so called trade gurus, to attract readers and buyers.
If there really were such easy high probability trading strategies, they would be "filthy rich" and have no need to sell books, courses, workshops, and other such stuff.
The truth is, that the most common probability is 50/50, but then add spread and commission and everything drops below that.
Being a successful and consistent trader is extremely hard work and requires a lot of effort and dedication. It is not so easy!
That's exactly what I meant by starting this thread.
The problem is the phrase("High probability trading") contains abstraction while the authors do not have anything abstract to offer.
High probability trading should be defined as an abstract idea while the populist authors reduce the idea to their concrete strategy which is not even high probability by itself.
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