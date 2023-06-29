Does anyone know what High Probability trading means?

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Something Interesting to Read January 2014 - This is the most widely read, highly recommended investment book ever written; The author of Reminiscences of a Stock Operator’
Something Interesting to Read January 2014 - This is the most widely read, highly recommended investment book ever written; The author of Reminiscences of a Stock Operator’
  • 2014.01.13
  • www.mql5.com
Now, more than 80 years later, it remains the most widely read, highly recommended investment book ever written. My description: in my opinion, some of the best books regarding algorithmic trading are not books wrote for this intention
[Deleted]  

I should ask like this:

What is Low probability trading...?

 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

I should ask like this:

What is Low probability trading...?

It's the reverse of high probability trading.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

I should ask like this:

What is Low probability trading...?

Seriously, either high or low, I don't understand your question, I mean isn't that obvious what "high probability" is ? Trading is all about probabilities.

Or is that a language issue ?

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Seriously, either high or low, I don't understand your question, I mean isn't that obvious what "high probability" is ? Trading is all about probabilities.

Or is that a language issue ?

Haha its all white noise

[Deleted]  

"High Probability Trading" is just a catch-phrase used by book authors, sellers and so called trade gurus, to attract readers and buyers.

If there really were such easy high probability trading strategies, they would be "filthy rich" and have no need to sell books, courses, workshops, and other such stuff.

The truth is, that the most common probability is 50/50, but then add spread and commission and everything drops below that.

Being a successful and consistent trader is extremely hard work and requires a lot of effort and dedication. It is not so easy!

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic posts".
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Fernando Carreiro #:

"High Probability Trading" is just a catch-phrase used by book authors, sellers and so called trade gurus, to attract readers and buyers.

If there really were such easy high probability trading strategies, they would be "filthy rich" and have no need to sell books, courses, workshops, and other such stuff.

The truth is, that the most common probability is 50/50, but then add spread and commission and everything drops below that.

Being a successful and consistent trader is extremely hard work and requires a lot of effort and dedication. It is not so easy!

That's exactly what I meant by starting this thread.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #:

Seriously, either high or low, I don't understand your question, I mean isn't that obvious what "high probability" is ? Trading is all about probabilities.

Or is that a language issue ?

@Fernando got my point.

[Deleted]  

The problem is the phrase("High probability trading") contains abstraction while the authors do not have anything abstract to offer.

High probability trading should be defined as an abstract idea while the populist authors reduce the idea to their concrete strategy which is not even high probability by itself.

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