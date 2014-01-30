Something Interesting to Read January 2014 - page 2
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Reminiscences Of A Stock Operator
First published in 1923, Reminiscences of a Stock Operator is the fictionalized biography of Jesse Livermore, one of the greatest speculators who ever lived. Now, more than 80 years later, it remains the most widely read, highly recommended investment book ever written. Generations of investors
have found that it has more to teach them about themselves and other investors than years of experience in the market. They have also discovered that its trading advice and keen analyses of market price movements ring as true today as in 1923.
Jesse Livermore won and lost tens of millions of dollars playing the stock and commodities markets during the early 1900s. So potent a market force was he in his day that, in 1929, he was widely believed to be the man responsible for causing the Crash.
Originally reviewed in The New York Times as a nonfiction book, Reminiscences of a Stock Operator vividly recounts Livermore’s mastery of the markets from the age of 14. Always good at figures, he learns, early on, that he can predict which way the numbers will go. Starting out with an investment of five dollars, he amasses a fortune by his early twenties and establishes himself as a major player on the Street. Bullish in bear markets, and bearish among bulls, he claims that only suckers gamble on the market. The trick, he advises, is to protect yourself by balancing your investments, and selling big on the way down. Livermore goes broke three times, but he comes back each time feeling richer for the learning experience.
Offering profound insights into the motivations, attitudes, and feelings shared by every investor, Reminiscences of a Stock Operator is a timeless instructional tale that will enrich the lives – and the portfolios – of today’s traders as it has those of generations past.
Technical Analysis Of The Financial Markets-John J Murphy
John J. Murphy has now updated his landmark bestseller Technical Analysis of the Futures Markets, to include all of the financial markets.
This outstanding reference has already taught thousands of traders the concepts of technical analysis and their application in the futures and stock markets. Covering the latest developments in computer technology, technical tools, and indicators, the second edition features new material on candlestick charting, intermarket relationships, stocks and stock rotation, plus state-of-the-art examples and figures. From how to read charts to understanding indicators and the crucial role technical analysis plays in investing, readers gain a thorough and accessible overview of the field of technical analysis, with a special emphasis on futures markets. Revised and expanded for the demands of today's financial world, this book is essential reading for anyone interested in tracking and analyzing market behavior.
High Probability Trading Strategies - Robert Miners
Trading today's markets—including stocks, futures, or Forex—can be a challenging and difficult endeavor. But it is possible to achieve consistent success in this field, if you're prepared to learn a complete trading plan from entry to exit.
In High Probability Trading Strategies, author and well-known trading educator Robert Miner skillfully outlines every aspect of a practical trading plan—from entry to exit—that he has developed over the course of his distinguished twenty-plus-year career. The result is a complete approach to trading that will allow you to trade confidently in a variety of markets and time frames.
With this book as your guide, you'll quickly learn how to recognize high-probability trading opportunities, pinpoint exact entry and stop prices, and manage a trade until it's completely closed out. You'll discover how the four key factors of dual-time-frame-momentum, pattern, price, and time can guide you down the path to trading profits. As you become familiar with the proven strategies and techniques taught in High Probability Trading Strategies, you'll also come to understand the type of market information you can use to make specific trade decisions and how to execute those decisions from start to finish.
Miner teaches in a practical, step-by-step manner until a complete trading plan is developed. While the ideas found here are essential to trading success, the best way to learn is by example. That's why Miner has devoted an entire chapter—called "Real Traders, Real Time"—to trade examples submitted by his past students. In it, you'll see how they apply the strategies taught throughout the book to markets around the world.
A companion website completes this comprehensive learning package. It's not a word-for-word review of the material in the book, but rather an additional tool to illustrate more examples. With it, you'll learn how to put high-probability trading strategies into practice, day by day and bar by bar, for many different markets and time frames.
Written with the serious trader in mind, High Probability Trading Strategies details a practical approach to analyzing market behavior, identify-ing profitable trade setups, and executing and managing trades—from entry to exit—that will allow you to both preserve and grow your capital. If you're looking to make the most of your time in today's markets, look no further than High Probability Trading Strategies.
Bollinger on Bollinger Bands Hardcover by John A. Bollinger
Over the past two decades, thousands of veteran traders have come to view Bollinger Bands as the most representative**and reliable**tool for assessing expected price action. Now, in the long-anticipated Bollinger on Bollinger Bands, John Bollinger himself explains how to use this extraordinary technique to effectively compare price and indicator movements.
Traders can look to this techniques-oriented book for hundreds of valuable insights, including:
By understanding how to incorporate Bollinger's techniques into their own investment strategy, investors will greatly increase their ability to ignore often-costly emotions and arrive at rational decisions supported by both the facts and the underlying market environment.
The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail — but Some Don't by Nate Silver
My description: in my opinion, some of the best books regarding algorithmic trading are not books wrote for this intention. This one is for me a great example and read, there are lots of new ideas that can be used in quantitative finance area. I like too much the "prediction paradox" described below, since when we talk about future no one has monopoly on truth.
Amazon description: "Drawing on his own groundbreaking work, Silver examines the world of prediction, investigating how we can distinguish a true signal from a universe of noisy data. Most predictions fail, often at great cost to society, because most of us have a poor understanding of probability and uncertainty. Both experts and laypeople mistake more confident predictions for more accurate ones. But overconfidence is often the reason for failure. If our appreciation of uncertainty improves, our predictions can get better too. This is the “prediction paradox”: The more humility we have about our ability to make predictions, the more successful we can be in planning for the future."
Treasury Operations Foreign Exchange Challenge
This book shows how trading systems, computer-based models, and other analytical tools can be used to examine financial opportunities and help develop sound investment and hedging decisions. Treasury Operations and the Foreign Exchange Challenge covers global trading activity in foreign exchanges and its effects on the newly revitalized area of corporate treasury operations. Specific topics include the new world of treasury functions; treasury duties in risk management; facing the challenge of global risk; the ways and means of transacting foreign exchange deals; swaps, hedging, and currency management; the rise and fall of currency values; and the importance and likely future of the ECU. Illustrated by numerous examples drawn from the experience of leading financial institutions in the U.S., Japan, and Europe, Treasury Operations and the Foreign Exchange Challenge shows the diverse, sometimes ingenious, and sometimes catastrophic ways these institutions are responding to market challenges, designing new financial products, and using the latest technologies. Treasury Operations and the Foreign Exchange Challenge is an invaluable reference for bankers, pension fund managers, insurance executives, corporate treasurers, and all other financial professionals in treasury, Forex, and securities- or any management decision-maker who wants to fully understand the changes of the 1980s and the challenges of today.
In The Trading Cockpit With The O'Neil Disciples
In their bestselling Trade Like an O'Neil Disciple, Gil Morales and Dr. Chris Kacher described their experiences working side-by-side with market legend William O'Neil and how they made a fortune using his original stock trading strategies. Now, in a book that is sure to become an overnight trader's classic, Gil and Chris arm you with a set of proven analysis techniques and trading strategies that can only be described as a quantum leap in the evolution of the O'Neil model and the CANSLIM approach to stock trading.
Frustrated by the sideways markets of the mid-2000s, as well as by what they perceived to be undue constraints inherent in the O'Neil model, the authors spent several years examining hundreds of charts and analyzing thousands of individual trades to see how they could improve on the results they had been getting using O'Neil's strategies. The outcome was a set of powerful techniques for identifying and capturing stock breakouts early in their base and riding them up for maximum profit taking.
Designed to serve as both a clear, detailed introduction to those tried-and-true techniques and the theory behind them, and a how-to guide/workbook to quickly mastering them and making them part of a customized home trading system for optimum returns in all market conditions, In the Trading Cockpit with the O'Neil Disciples:
Packed with invaluable technical information, powerful stock analysis tools, and tons of real-world examples and practice exercises, In the Trading Cockpit with the O'Neil Disciples is your ticket to the record-breaking returns investors want and deserve—in bull, bear, and sideways markets alike.
The Complete TurtleTrader-Michael W. Covel
What happens when ordinary people are taught a system to make extraordinary money?
Richard Dennis made a fortune on Wall Street by investing according to a few simple rules. Convinced that great trading was a skill that could be taught to anyone, he made a bet with his partner and ran a classified ad in the Wall Street Journal looking for novices to train. His recruits, later known as the Turtles, had anything but traditional Wall Street backgrounds; they included a professional blackjack player, a pianist, and a fantasy game designer. By the time the experiment ended, Dennis had made a hundred million dollars from his Turtles and created one killer Wall Street legend.In The Complete TurtleTrader, Michael W. Covel tells their riveting story with the first ever on-the-record interviews with individual Turtles. He shows how Dennis's rules worked—and can still work today—for any investor with the desire and commitment to learn from one of the greatest investing stories of all time.
Intermarket-Trading-Strategies
Intermarket Trading Strategies explains how markets interact and influence each other and how intermarket analysis can be used to forecast future equity and index price movements by introducing custom indicators and intermarket trading systems.
Single market technical analysis indicators were designed in the 80s for national markets, and are no longer sufficient for analyzing the global market dynamics. This book reveals how you can combine intermarket with classic technical techniques to develop profitable hybrid systems or improve on existing ones.
Divided into two parts, part one begins with a discussion of the basic principles of Intermarket analysis and the benefits of portfolio diversification by including uncorrelated assets such as commodities and foreign currencies. It goes on to explain the concept of correlation and the basic assumptions used before demonstrating the linear regression method used for predicting one security based on its correlation with related markets. A variety of custom intermarket indicators are presented and explanations are given as to how each one can be used within the framework of a trading system, including eight new custom Intermarket indicators published for the first time in this book.
Part two uses the concepts presented in part one to develop intermarket trading systems to trade popular markets like US and European stock Index futures, FOREX and Commodities. Techniques for developing a trading system and evaluating the test results are presented along with suggested methods of avoiding curve fitting and the illusion of excellence created by optimization. Stop-loss and other money management techniques are also discussed. Finally a brief introduction to neural network systems explains the basic principles of this alternative approach for designing trading systems.
A total of twenty nine conventional and five neural network trading systems, appropriate for long and short term and even day trading, are provided to trade Gold, the S&P ETF (SPY), S&P e-mini futures, DAX and FTSE futures, Gold and Oil stocks, Commodities, Sector and International ETF, the Yen and the Euro. Finally a dynamic asset allocation timing strategy which would systematically keep the portfolio moving into the strongest asset classes or sectors, enhancing the return characteristics while decreasing the overall volatility, is also included. The metastock code for all systems is provided in order to test and paper trade the system on more recent data before you move from the computer to the trading desk.
Forex Revolution Insiders Foreign Exchange
Simply and clearly, Forex Revolution reveals everything you need to know to trade Forex hands-on from fundamental and technical trading strategies to the unyielding discipline that's essential to success.
In this book, Peter Rosenstreich brings together insider techniques from all over the industry: Traders, banks, Forex firms, even the National Futures Association. You'll find expert guidance on everything from handling 24/7 markets to profiting from the emergence of China.
Unlike other books, Forex Revolution doesn't require you to subscribe to costly services or purchase expensive tools. Whether you're an individual investor or a money manager new to Forex, this bookgives you all you need: Facts, techniques, resources and above all the insider's edge.