Something Interesting to Read November 2015 - page 2
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read February 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.02.14 18:06An Introduction to Probability Theory and Its Applications, Vol. 1, 3rd Edition
by William Feller
"If you could only ever buy one book on probability, this would be the one!
Feller's elegant and lateral approach to the essential elements of probability theory and their application to many diverse and apparently unrelated contexts is head-noddingly inspiring.
Working your way through all the exercises in the book would be an excellent retirment diversion sure to stave off the onset of dementia."
Dr. Robert Crossman
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MT5 Article about it related to trading :Random Walk and the Trend Indicator
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read November 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.11.19 18:56How Legendary Traders Made Millions: Profiting From the Investment Strategies of the Gretest Traders of All time
by John Boik
From the author of three market books published by McGraw-Hill, Lessons From the Greatest Stock Traders of All Time was chosen by Barron's as one of the top 25 Best Books of 2004. A former stockbroker and currently a financial controller, his second book was released in April 2006 titled How Legendary Traders Made Millions.
Learn how to generate profit, from history's most celebrated traders including William J. O'Neil, Jesse Livermore, and others.
In How Legendary Traders Made Millions, award-winning investment author and historian John Boik has created the first book to put the strategies of history's top traders in one place. Revealing how each trader took advantage of distinct market situations, it details the hands-on specifics of each trade as well as the economic, political, and stock market environments in which the strategy flourished.
Oh My God, how I didn't read these books before
I muist have to involved my self in it
Good job dear :)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read August 2014
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2014.08.07 04:13
High Probability Trading : Take The Steps To Become A Successful Trader
Before he became a successful trader, Marcel Link spent years wading from one system to the next, using trial and error to figure out what worked, what didn't, and why. In High Probability Trading, Link reveals the steps he took to become a consistent, patient, and winning trader--by learning what to watch for, what to watch out for, and what to do to make each trade a high probability trade.
"Why do a select few traders repeatedly make money while the masses lose? What do bad traders do that good traders avoid, and what do winning traders do that is different? Throughout this book I will detail how successful traders behave differently and consistently make money by making high probability trades and avoiding common pitfalls..."--From the preface
Within 6 months of beginning their careers full of promise and hope, most traders are literally out of money and out of trading. High Probability Trading reduces the likelihood that you will have to pay this "traders' tuition," by detailing a market-proven program for weathering those first few months and becoming a profitable trader from the beginning.
Combining a uniquely blunt look at the realities of trading with examples, charts, and case studies detailing actual hits and misses of both short- and long-term traders, this straightforward guidebook discusses:
The best traders enter the markets only when the odds are in their favor. High Probability Trading shows you how to know the difference between low and high probability situations, and only trade the latter. It goes far beyond simply pointing out the weaknesses and blind spots that hinder most traders to explaining how those defects can be understood, overcome, and turned to each trader's advantage.
While it is a cliché, it is also true that there are no bad traders, only bad trades. Let High Probability Trading show you how to weed the bad trades from your trading day by helping you see them before they occur. Packed with charts, trading tips, and questions traders should be asking themselves, plus real examples of traders in every market situation, this powerful book will first give you the knowledge and tools you need to tame the markets and then show you how to meld them seamlessly into a customized trading program--one that will help you join the ranks of elite traders and increase your probability of success on every trade.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read October 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.10.01 12:04
New Book - Open Secret of Libor Manipulation
Open Secret: The Global Banking Conspiracy That Swindled Investors Out of Billions is the new book written by Erin Arvedlund.
The book goes behind the scenes of the elite firms that trafficked in LiBOR based products, including Barclays Capital, UBS, Rabobank, and Citigroup to show the negative impact they had on both ordinary investors and borrowers.
Erin’s claim to fame was a column she wrote in Barron’s in the early 2000s outing Bernie Madoff as a fraud. It was a national bestseller titled Too Good to Be True.
The Art & Science of Technical Analysis: Market Structure, Price Action & Trading Strategies : Adam Grims
Trading is a tough endeavor. And while it′s difficult to derive a method that generates superior risk–adjusted profits in today′s extremely competitive markets, it′s even harder to successfully apply such a method in actual trading. The approach found in The Art and Science of Technical Analysis one which, in many ways, challenges the traditional thinking of technical analysis can help you achieve this goal.
Written in a straightforward and accessible style, this book breaks away from many of the standard trading books that have come before it. The Art and Science of Technical Analysis doesn′t detail a rigid system to be strictly followed, nor does it present a group of setups and patterns that can be quickly assembled by a trader. Rather, it provides comprehensive coverage of the issues you need to be aware of in order to capture consistent profits from technically motivated, directional trading.
Based on nearly two decades of author Adam Grimes′s experience as a trader, analyst, and systems developer, this reliable resource contains valuable insights for both individual and institutional traders, and has been designed with both established and aspiring traders in mind. Divided into four informative parts, it skillfully:
Rounding out this discussion are three information–packed appendices. The first is a trading primer that will be useful for developing traders or managers who don′t have a familiarity with the language used by traders. The second expands on some specific details and quirks of moving averages, the MACD, which are used extensively in other sections of the book. And the last appendix contains a list of trade data used in the performance analysis found in Part Four.
What you need to succeed in today′s markets is a verifiable edge. The Art and Science of Technical Analysis will give you that edge and put you in a better position to improve your overall trading performance.