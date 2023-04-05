Moving average different in MT4 vs TradingView.
Hi Friends,
I used the same moving average , MA 50, EMA , but it seems quite different in MT4 and on Tradingview. Can someone explain to me why is this happening ? Thanks a lot.
You can check input tabs both for MT platform and TV platform. Moving averages come with several input fields such as: Applied price, Smoothing method, Smoothing period, etc.
I am using the default MT4 MA indicator . and the moving average indicator in Tradingview. Hope someone can guide me along.
I am not very familiar with Tradingview, but try "Moving Average Exponential" rather than "Moving Average".
I am not sure what the "Smoothing" options within the Tradingview settings for "Moving Average" are meant to do, but they are self-evidently not the same as changing the type of average in MT4/5. In fact, changing the smoothing settings in Tradingview seems to have no effect. I have two different moving averages with very different smoothing settings, and the two lines are the same; overlay each other exactly.
I am not sure what the "Smoothing" options within the Tradingview settings for "Moving Average" are meant to do
Aaaaah, turns out that the smoothing settings affect/control an optional second line which you can turn on in "Style". They don't change the main indicator. Therefore, in Tradingview the simple and exponential moving averages are separate indicators, not a single indicator where you can change the type of average.
Aaaaah, turns out that the smoothing settings affect/control an optional second line which you can turn on in "Style". They don't change the main indicator. Therefore, in Tradingview the simple and exponential moving averages are separate indicators, not a single indicator where you can change the type of average.
thanks for your advice. Using the Moving Exponential average indeed shows a closer result between MT4 and Tradingview.
And you are right. MT4 EMA , SMA all have separate indicators in TradingView. Thanks for the help
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Hi Friends,
I used the same moving average , MA 50, EMA , but it seems quite different in MT4 and on Tradingview. Can someone explain to me why is this happening ? Thanks a lot.