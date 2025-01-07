Returning values of ZigZag indicator
Did you search the forum before posting ? It has been discussed again and again...
and again...
The most curious thing of all is that ZigZag redraws new highs/lows, so at least for the most current price it is useless, only for support/resistance at preferably high TFs.
I guess we all have believed that ZigZag would make us millionaires in our beginnings.
Did you search the forum before posting ? I has been discussed again and again...
and again...
Weird, I have been trying to search it. But couldnt find much. Do you maybe have some good forum posts for me. I want to program it my self, but need some guidance at the moment of finding other post about it.
The most curious thing of all is that ZigZag redraws new highs/lows, so at least for the most current price it is useless, only for support/resistance at preferably high TFs.
I guess we all have believed that ZigZag would make us millionaires in our beginnings.
I am fully aware of that. Been trading for a couple of years and programming a little on the side. Found the zigzag indicator interesting, so I want to play around a bit. Not expecting to become rich at all.
In my current strategy, I want to use the values of the highs and lows of a ZigZag Indicator. Sadly enough, I can't figure out how to return/store these values.
I figured since the indicator already draws the lines, finding out the high and lows and storing this would be easy enough. Anyone happens to know the function I have to use for this.I already tried out with iCustom, but couldn't figure it out.
Thanks in advance.
Hello ZigZag indicators store this value in buffers
for all the bars it sets it as EMPTY_VALUE and only those values of buffer which are not EMPTY_VALUE it will return the high / low values through buffer
Step 1 - Use iCustom to load ZigZag Indicator
Step 2- Copy Buffer
Step 3 - Filter Buffer with EMPTY_VALUE to get high / lows
Step 4 - Store in variable array.
Step 5 - Use for loop to access these values.learn from this ZigZag EA for example of code
- www.mql5.com
It's not so much a single value you want to look for, it is the completion of a leg.
If we believe that the leg completed, it can be marked. By increasing depth, and extending the algo to find a "leg completion", you get a good value, but you can respect that it is sometimes going to be wrong if the market decides to violently change direction due to a news impact or something.
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In my current strategy, I want to use the values of the highs and lows of a ZigZag Indicator. Sadly enough, I can't figure out how to return/store these values.
I figured since the indicator already draws the lines, finding out the high and lows and storing this would be easy enough. Anyone happens to know the function I have to use for this.I already tried out with iCustom, but couldn't figure it out.
Thanks in advance.