MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT - page 4
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Currently ChatGPT is useless for mql5 coding. It's mixing mql4 and mql5.
How to calculate a tick value ?
The tick value of a market is the smallest price increment it can move by. To calculate this value, you can use the function MarketInfo() in the MQL5 language.
For example, the syntax for calculating the tick value of the EURUSD pair is:
double tick_value = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKVALUE);
Wrong answer. There is no MarketInfo() in mql5.
It's interesting if you want a wrong answer directly from MetaEditor though, no need to google it.
Currently ChatGPT is useless for mql5 coding. It's mixing mql4 and mql5.
Wrong answer. There is no MarketInfo() in mql5.
It's interesting if you want a wrong answer directly from MetaEditor though, no need to google it.
Was it v3.5 or v4? I got this answer from v4 (ChatGPT May 12 Version) today:
-- GTP START --
In MQL5, you can use the SymbolInfoDouble() function to retrieve various symbol properties, including the value of a tick. This function has two parameters: the symbol name and the property identifier.
Here's how you can use it to get the tick value:
In this example, Symbol() is used to get the name of the current symbol. The SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE constant is used to specify that we want the tick value. The tick_value variable is passed by reference and will contain the tick value if the function call is successful.
If SymbolInfoDouble() returns true, the tick value is printed. If it returns false, an error message is printed, including the error code that can be obtained by calling GetLastError() .
-- GTP END --
I have made some experiments and seems that v4 is pretty decent in MQL4/MQL5, both in writing ready to use functions (I have even managed to get an indicator animating button object on chart) or commenting and explaining existing code. Copilot is worthless IMO at the moment, but Copilot X based on GPT-4 may be interesting.
I'm professionally working with mql4/5 for a long time. I tried lots of things in ChatGpt for mql but almost all solutions were wrong! For other commonly used languages AI is great but for mql it is good for nothing! Sometimes you can get the ideas from AI nothing else.
Agreed. I've actually been able to get it to create working Pinescript strategies without a lot of correction. But it's terrible at MQL from scratch. Can't even generate a working expert without a lot of corrections.
I have, however, been able to have it do minor modifications pretty well. For example, I asked it to take an existing EA and add a filter for trading hours, with an input for each hour (i.e., not a range), and it did it pretty well—a compiler error on its first response, but then I input the compiler errors and the second response was correct.
Hmm, I tried but after signing in I seem to be "stuck in traffic": my page is and remains empty and nothing moves.
This is what I wanted to ask:
A question that almost everyone faces.
Maybe someone else 'on a free way to ChatGPT' can ask and post the result?What does the almost criminal boss say to his subordinates: Surprise me ;)
I've done this. Here was my prompt:
Its first reply:
This was inaccurate, which I pointed out:
Its reply:
So I tried being more specific:
ChatGPT:So no, no real data analysis.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 3770: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support
MetaQuotes, 2023.05.25 16:11
The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, May 26, 2023.
...22. MetaEditor: Added integration with the advanced automatic coding assistant Copilot. Its operation is based on OpenAI models. Enter a comment or part of a function and send a prompt. The neural network will analyze the prompt and will offer coding options to implement the idea.
Depending on the file type, the string "MQL5 language", "Python language" or "C++ language" is automatically inserted at each prompt beginning. Thus, the neural network will provide the result in the required language.
Copilot is currently free and is already enabled in the editor. There are several options available under Tools \ Options \ Copilot:
Payment settings:
Prompt settings:
...
OpenAI's ChatGPT features within the framework of MQL4 and MQL5 development
I think that when people learn about this kind of technology, they all start to fall into roughly three subgroups:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.10 10:44We plan to launch another championship aimed at promoting neural networks:
Some more information:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.13 19:17The testing system will consist of three components:
I am currently using VS Code with Genie extension and gpt4 api (temperature 0.3). My observations:
Copilot still sucks.
The problem with AI is that people believe it will solve problems they themselves cannot solve. AI is not an intelligence in itself; it is an automation tool that learns what it is taught.
To use AI effectively, we must teach it to solve a problem in order to harness its capabilities and enhance its processes. AI will not create a magical solution unless someone has previously taught it to do so.