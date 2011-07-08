Tester Agent synchronization error problems
Could you attach logs of tester agents?
Could you attach logs of tester agents?
EDIT - After I wrote the note below...I downloaded the latest Build 478 directly off the Metatrader website, renamed the new file, and installed the new Build 478 and it installed smoothly.
I then tried using the Strategy Tester...and I was able to test one of the built-in EA's with no problem.
I don't really know what happened to Build 470 since the logs don't really show anything.
In the meanwhile, the new Build 478 is working fine so far, so no need to try to fix the older Build 470 problems.
Thanks for your help and double thanks for the Visualization Tester.
God Bless you in your efforts!
Robert
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Please find attached the MT5 Terminal log for today... The tester agent logs were posted above. They do not contain much.
I did notice that it was trying to do a LiveUpdate to Build 478 but it failed.
Normally a new build will prompt my firewall to allow connection or not. No prompt came up.
Also, MT5 takes the longest time loading the program...not sure why? All my MT4 programs load immediately.
Any help with the LiveUpdate and the "tester agent synchronization error" will be appreciated.
Thanks,
Robert
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The terminal is connected and my Time is ticking, so everything looks ok, and I also use the built in EA samples and I get the same synchronization errors.
How do I fix this "tester agent synchronization error" problem to test my EA's?
Thanks,
Robert