tester agent authorization error after update
I had issues myself with my local farm (180 agents). I deleted the history on all instances. That solved all issues.
I also had startup issues of the terminal, also gone after deletion of cached symbol history.
-> \DFD781628E4A9A2ABCB805A733B23424\bases\<your server name>\history
Had the same issue. My (temporary) fix: In the Strategy Tester, in "Agents" tab I selected another core. The first core was stuck in "connecting" mode, I don't know why.
I have found the solution!!
After some troubleshooting, I found that I couldn't open metatester64.exe in the installation folder (mine is in: C:\Program Files\ICMarkets MetaTrader 5), an error popped up saying something about missing DLL
Fix: All I did was install MT5 in the same directory as the current install to overwrite it.
Strategy tester worked again, no 'tester agent au'thorization' BS error anymore and my backtests run fine.
I thought it was to do with the program data (indicators, experts, history files etc) but it wasnt.
Hope this helps someone
Hi,
Over the weekend I updated Windows 10 and all of my MT5 instances. Now today I have come to use the strategy tester and it does not work. It keeps giving me a "tester agent authorization error". This is when trying to use my PC's CPU's. Just before this error it says "connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000". After restarting one instance I did get a firewall notification popup, which I then told it to allow going forward, but this did not resolve the issue. I have tried:
All these did not change the error. I never had any issues before, but because both updates happened at the same time I am not sure which is causing the problem. I presume it is the Windows updated, but not sure. I never had any issues like this before. Can anyone point me in the right direction?
Thanks