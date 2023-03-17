Buy at the Low, Sell at the high
Hey everyone,
I've coded an indicator that draws the previous and current high and low. But now i want to enter into a position at those points.
I've tried - If (ask == high) trade.Sell() ...... and other variations and it doesnt work. I've looked through codebase as well and i cant seem to find anything that isnt breakout.
This is NOT a breakout strategy i must add. I also tried adding the indicator into the EA but i failed at that as well.
I'm just asking for some assistance. I will not be paying anyone. I've attached a screenshot of the indicator as well as the code for it.
The green line is the High. The white line is the Median. The Red line is the low.
get buy sell code from this
- www.mql5.com
- Vengeance Seeker: I'm just asking for some assistance. I will not be paying anyone. I've attached a screenshot of the indicator as well as the code for it.
So where is your EA code that you are asking for assistance? Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the issue is interesting).
No free help (2017)
- Vengeance Seeker: I've tried - If (ask == high) trade.Sell()
Doubles are rarely equal. Understand the links in:
The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum #2 (2013)
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Hey everyone,
I've coded an indicator that draws the previous and current high and low. But now i want to enter into a position at those points.
I've tried - If (ask == high) trade.Sell() ...... and other variations and it doesnt work. I've looked through codebase as well and i cant seem to find anything that isnt breakout.
This is NOT a breakout strategy i must add. I also tried adding the indicator into the EA but i failed at that as well.
I'm just asking for some assistance. I will not be paying anyone. I've attached a screenshot of the indicator as well as the code for it.
The green line is the High. The white line is the Median. The Red line is the low.