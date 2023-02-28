Objects aren't shown?
Hi
On both terminals (left side b.3550 [the latest Release Version I think], RoboForex Demo, right side b.3580 MQ-Demo) is running absolutely the same indicator (with the same build) on the same symbol with the same timeframe and resolution (=biggest) which draws some dashes on the right side of the sticks.
BUT on the left terminal I can't see them at all no matter what I try and they all are NOT drawn as a background object. I searched (even in the Russian form) but I haven't found anything like that:
Any idea what is going wrong and how to defeat it?
you are not filtering display in any way right ? i mean the i value for instance .
Best guess is the ones on the left are for different histograms , or you need to add a second to the time2 for the trendline . What are the time values on the left ?
- No filtering in both terminals/charts/subwindows.
- The values of the objects are almost the same in each case.
- They are both shifted to the right from the centre of the histo-bar.
hmm - I guess this is not needed as it is absolutely the same that on one terminal works (for all symbols) but not on the other with none of the symbols.
Okay , then someone else might have encountered it and will comment .
Side note , if a new member had responded like this we'd have new chapters in crystal ball poetry 😊 with respect as always.
As I several times said it is the same indicator that creates on an older (release) terminal with another broker invisible objects. It works on the other hand for the latest one and older ones - for what do you need the code?
As a demo signal is running via that (realease) terminal I don't like to update it to a beta version.
I have hoped that others have detected the same fault and would have been able to tell me more about it.
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Hi
On both terminals (left side b.3550 [the latest Release Version I think], RoboForex Demo, right side b.3580 MQ-Demo) is running absolutely the same indicator (with the same build) on the same symbol with the same timeframe and resolution (=biggest) which draws some dashes on the right side of the sticks.
BUT on the left terminal I can't see them at all no matter what I try and they all are NOT drawn as a background object. I searched (even in the Russian form) but I haven't found anything like that:
Any idea what is going wrong and how to defeat it?