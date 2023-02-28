Objects aren't shown? - page 3
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I have developed this indicator already some time ago. I have never had this problem neither during the coding and testing nor later except ... (see above).
I'd swear its ChartRedraw but its not . I built something similar (only difference is its plotting a line and not a histogram) and it displays properly
Even the template reports the same things
Both points belong to the same H1 bar
Will the problem persist if we move point 1 one bar to the left? 18:07:30 instead of 19:07:30
Ok, I have saved a template of both terminals, with and without the objects and I picked the object dash03 as an example from both templates:
with objects on the chart:
and without objects on the chart:
I can't see any difference that should matter.
Both are created by the same (custom) indicator on different terminals and different brokers - I repeat myself.
Both points belong to the same H1 bar
Will the problem persist if we move point 1 one bar to the left? 18:07:30 instead of 19:07:30
Interesting observation . I think the time axis is not "stiff" in mt5 like in mt4 .
I changed the code above to have "display offsets" and the line collapsed to one bar .
So if he has one price point and one time point it is no longer a visible line.
Nice catch
and the dates remain different in the template
Lorentzos asked you for code, I asked you for a template, to reproduce the issue. You provided none. It's either an MT5 bug or an issue on your side, the only way to know is to try to reproduce it, but you seem reluctant to provide what is needed.
If it were a problem of my code it would appear not only on both terminals but also when I was developing this indicator - no?
Next weekend I'll update the MT5 and then we'll see - I'll let you know.
If it were a problem of my code it would appear not only on both terminals but also when I was developing this indicator - no?
When investigating a software issue you need to be open minded, don't draw any conclusion before checking all possibilities. Some bugs only trigger on very specific conditions. The only way to know for sure is to reproduce it.
Not necessarily, I can think of one possibility.
You were asked to provide both templates. You have failed to do so; a snip it may not show the problem.
Be precise and informative about your problem
Interesting observation . I think the time axis is not "stiff" in mt5 like in mt4 .
I think so too. Therefore, I suggested making a copy of the indicator, in which to do this:
If after that the problem persists, then we can say with great certainty that the problem is not in the coordinates.
Just localization
I think so too. Therefore, I suggested making a copy of the indicator, in which to do this:
If after that the problem persists, then we can say with great certainty that the problem is not in the coordinates.
Just localization
Yeah , you probably found the issue .
I think so too. Therefore, I suggested making a copy of the indicator, in which to do this:
If after that the problem persists, then we can say with great certainty that the problem is not in the coordinates.
Just localization
Yeah , you probably found the issue .
Then that means the "Precise time scale" is not set in his 3550 platform.