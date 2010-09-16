Trendline tool, bug or feature?
Hi ifmahai,
i think you are talking about Ray trendline, if so, riight click on the trend line you draw, property - parameters - check Ray Right...
hope this help.
It's the same with ray set or not. left or right or both.
The height in pips is shown when I drag to modify the trendline.
Time units instead are shown as 0.
see here:
or here
Thank for message.
I have build 314 and there is still no change.
I hope it's not forgotten :)
Time units = bars.
And displaying bars until current time only it's quite useless.
Besides, CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS property returns number of bars of the whole screen. (bars or time units). So this property has no pb with future.
I cannot see the use of displaying only the number of bars until current time. It's not helpful.
Anyway, I can make a trendline as I want, and then move it in the future.... every time.
And question: if this is a feature, then why a trendline is permitted to be moved into the future at all?
It doesn't make sense.
I still consider it a bug, not a feature at all.
Any progress with this bug?
Look at imaginary situation.
2010/09/17 17:32 (server time). EURUSD H1.
You have suddenly decided to draw trend line from current bar to 20 time units in the future.
First point of trend line will have 2010/09/17 17:00 time coord. Which time will have second point? 2010/09/18 13:00? But it will be saturday and bar 2010/09/18 13:00 will never appear.
You are right, drawing and moving to the future isn't prohibited, but it isn't a reason to be dishonest and display distance which might become truth or might not.
We will discuss it again...
Look at imaginary situation.
2010/09/17 17:32 (server time). EURUSD H1.
You have suddenly decided to draw trend line from current bar to 20 time units in the future.
First point of trend line will have 2010/09/17 17:00 time coord. Which time will have second point? 2010/09/18 13:00? But it will be saturday and bar 2010/09/18 13:00 will never appear.
You are right, drawing and moving to the future isn't prohibited, but it isn't a reason to be dishonest and display distance which might become truth or might not.
We will discuss it again...
I've thought about this possible situation before posting the thread. But this is a minor detail, up to the user anyway.
And,
when I create a trendline into the future, second point of trendline contains the future date anyway. And if second point will have saturday, then the trendline disappears anyway in this current version.
----
But my request was referring to something else altogether.
I was asking for correct info when I modify/create the trendline. I'm talking about the numbers near the mouse pointer.
Correct info = correct number of bars between first and second point of trendline.
Hope I made myself a little clearer now. (The pictures are saying all anyway)
In MT4, I could draw a trendline starting from current bar to the right (in the future), and see the number of time units when modifying the trendline.
In MT5, when I construct a trendline (and modifying it) what is displayed is only the difference between left point of trendline and current bar.
If I try to draw a trendline only in the future (left and right points of trendline are both in future), then only 0 is displayed as time units when I modify it, or create it.
Bug or feature?