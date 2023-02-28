Objects aren't shown? - page 4
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Then that means the "Precise time scale" is not set in his 3550 platform.
i confirm the test case trendline expanded when i set it to checked . (was unchecked)
i confirm the test case trendline expanded when i set it to checked . (was unchecked)
Great teamwork , we solved his issue without his collaboration while he is just sleeping and making nightmare about it
😂 @Vladislav Boyko has the best crystal ball obviously , i wonder if it works with future football matches 🤔
Then that means the "Precise time scale" is not set in his 3550 platform.
That was it:
As soon as I set Precise time scale alle the dashes are shown!
Funny, I never changed that and and could not imagine this effect.
Thank you all!
Not necessarily, I can think of one possibility.
You were asked to provide both templates. You have failed to do so; a snip it may not show the problem.
Be precise and informative about your problem
Well my code produces the objects in exactly the way they are 'captured' in the template and published by my snippet.
I provided all the information with which this issue could be solved by the contributes - thanks again!!