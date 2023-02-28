Objects aren't shown? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
As I several times said it is the same indicator that creates on an older (release) terminal with another broker invisible objects. It works on the other hand for the latest one and older ones - for what do you need the code?
As a demo signal is running via that (realease) terminal I don't like to update it to a beta version.
I have hoped that others have detected the same fault and would have been able to tell me more about it.
Aha , i have 3550 too , cloud compile the indicator and limit it by one day . I can see if it draws them normally
The scale is very different on the left, possibly the line tickness is not enough to be visible.
The scale is very different on the left, possibly the line tickness is not enough to be visible.
This is set by the terminal and is related to the history of quotes, the figures are never lower than 0 but whatever calculation of the terminal there is a difference between the lowest number (0) of the indicator and the lowest show-able price. The thickness of the dashes are the same and the thickness of the bars is the biggest resolution - they are the same for both terminals. As I said not only gold (XAUUSD) shows this 'feature' it but any other symbol too of the left terminal.
When you were coding it , you were testing on the right terminal until it was ready ?
The scale is very different on the left, possibly the line tickness is not enough to be visible.
Did you compare the properties of the objects? I think yes, but still
Please provide a template of your chart where the object doesn't display.
Ok, I have saved a template of both terminals, with and without the objects and I picked the object dash03 as an example from both templates:
with objects on the chart:
and without objects on the chart:
I can't see any difference that should matter.
Both are created by the same (custom) indicator on different terminals and different brokers - I repeat myself.
Did you compare the properties of the objects? I think yes, but still
Maybe you should know that I am using (Windows 10) Junctions so that all my terminals do have the same source of experts, indicators, includes ...
When you were coding it , you were testing on the right terminal until it was ready ?