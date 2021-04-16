Can't subscribe to a free signal with my demo account
LS,
i have rented a Windows 2019 VPS, opened an account at icmarkets, created a demo account first and started the MT4 terminal. I login with my MQL5 credentials (tools/community). I then want to subscribe to a free signal (since demo to demo is possible), but once i click on the button 'Subscribe', i get the message: the signal subscription cannot be renewed, because it expired or was canceled earlier.
That message keeps coming up to every free signal i try to subscribe. What's wrong? What am i doing wrong here?
Are you logged into your MQL5 account with your bigtester login and not any other, email, facebook etc. ?
Are you logged into your MQL5 account with your bigtester login and not any other, email, facebook etc. ?
Yes, with my bigtester MQL5 account, not with any other
Admins just informed me that you have a clone MQL5 account with a signal subscription for the same trading account.
More than 1 MQL5 accounts are against MQL5.com rules and you can be banned for that.
Admins just informed me that you have a clone MQL5 account with a signal subscription for the same trading account.
More than 1 MQL5 accounts are against MQL5.com rules and you can be banned for that.
Ah ok, then that must be the reason i can't subscribe to a signal since i have done everything accordance the manuals.
I am having 1 live account for live subscriptions. And i want to test free signals with a demo account before subscribing with my live account. Since i can't do that in 1 account i created an additional account indeed.
So there is no way to do that? Or do i have to delete my other MQL5 account because i don't attend to break any rules. Though i must say there are so many rules across the website. But thanks for pointing out to that fact!
Ah ok, then that must be the reason i can't subscribe to a signal since i have done everything accordance the manuals.
I am having 1 live account for live subscriptions. And i want to test free signals with a demo account before subscribing with my live account. Since i can't do that in 1 account i created an additional account indeed.
So there is no way to do that? Or do i have to delete my other MQL5 account because i don't attend to break any rules. Though i must say there are so many rules across the website. But thanks for pointing out to that fact!
Of course you can subscribe to as many signals as you want (demo or paid) with the same (1) MQL5 account.
You simply follow the same instructions for new signal subscription.
Of course you can subscribe to as many signals as you want (demo or paid) with the same (1) MQL5 account.
You simply follow the same instructions for new signal subscription.
I have read most of the rules again, but i think i got it. I mean, i think i know how to do so. So i have to download the MT4 terminal multiple times with different broker accounts, not mql accounts right? Is that the correct way? And do i have to delete the other mql account so i can continue with this one?
Partly yes, you don't need multiple terminals for multiple signals.
You can subscribe to many signal on the same terminal, you only have to login to a different trading account each time snd follow the instructions.
Many trading accounts can co-exist on the same terminal, in the Navigator window you know, each one with its own signal subscription and MQL5 VPS (Signal subscriptions are not shown in the photo below).
Partly yes, you don't need multiple terminals for multiple signals.
You can subscribe to many signal on the same terminal, you only have to login to a different trading account each time snd follow the instructions.
Many trading accounts can co-exist on the same terminal, in the Navigator window you know, each one with its own signal subscription and MQL5 VPS (Signal subscriptions are not shown in the photo below).
Aha, it is getting clearer, thanks you! But does it only work on mql VPS instead of my own Windows VPS (rented via the broker)?
And do i have to undertake action regarding my mql5 accounts, meaning: do i have to de-activate or delete my first mql5 account so that this account can signup to subscription again?
Aha, it is getting clearer, thanks you! But does it only work on mql VPS instead of my own Windows VPS (rented via the broker)?
And do i have to undertake action regarding my mql5 accounts, meaning: do i have to de-activate or delete my first mql5 account so that this account can signup to subscription again?
I'm not a signal user, so I can't answer your other questions, but in regards to 3rd party VPS, unfortunately for you, you will have to run multiple terminals, each one for a separate signal/trading account combination. Unlike MQL5's VPS system which has a more sophisticated automated deployment system specific for MetaTrader needs, 3rd party VPS are just standard Windows setups which will require you to manually setup and run separate MetaTrader terminal for each combination.
I'm not a signal user, so I can't answer your other questions, but in regards to 3rd party VPS, unfortunately for you, you will have to run multiple terminals, each one for a separate signal/trading account combination. Unlike MQL5's VPS system which has a more sophisticated automated deployment system specific for MetaTrader needs, 3rd party VPS are just standard Windows setups which will require you to manually setup and run separate MetaTrader terminal for each combination.
Thank you for the clarification about that. So then i have to await the response regarding the mql5 account what to do so i can continue. Thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
LS,
i have rented a Windows 2019 VPS, opened an account at icmarkets, created a demo account first and started the MT4 terminal. I login with my MQL5 credentials (tools/community). I then want to subscribe to a free signal (since demo to demo is possible), but once i click on the button 'Subscribe', i get the message: the signal subscription cannot be renewed, because it expired or was canceled earlier.
That message keeps coming up to every free signal i try to subscribe. What's wrong? What am i doing wrong here?