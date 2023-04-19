MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3550: Improvements and fixes - page 2
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Hello all,
I wish to report the same issue on Debian version 11.6. I have been using Wine version 7.0 quite well, without any problem whatsoever, for a long time now.
Yesterday, MT5 updated and immediately failed to restart. Seems like an issue with the Linux version. I checked in my CLI and found the following error:
wine: Call from 000000006690A705 to unimplemented function win32u.dll.NtUserDrawIconEx, aborting
For the time being I have tried using MT5 build version 3540 from https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc
It works for now.
I do switch off my computer at some point everyday, so it gets automatically updated anyway and I have to revert back to the old build each time. I read that the automatic update cannot be disabled. It is ok but I think a patched version need to be shipped upstream itself because it is a bit disrupting to be required to hack the thing every day.
I think I have a (temporary) fix.
You will need to add the WINEARCH=win32 environment prefix and then install the 32 bit version of MT5.
This allowed me to use an older mt5setup.exe I still had available to install an older build (2361). Now I just wait to see what happens after an update.Update: Almost 12 hours later and build 2361 hasn't prompted with an auto update or a restart message.
However using wine-devel or wine-staging instead of wine-stable solves the issue
Cheers
There (B.3555) is an error in PrintArray.
The first item [9.8].id==0 is moved to the very end and the second item (Line=32) is printed as the first one [0,0].id = 32.
The script is attached..Beside that I really would appreciate if OnTradeTransaction would provide the necessary data in a clear way such as in the Journal like: "position modified [#2 buy 0.1 EURUSD 0.98263 sl: 0.98130 tp: 0.98280]". IMHO it is necessary to control and track one's own invested money.
Hi,
I have a PC with AMD Ryzen 7950x, 64 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, windows 10 pro, build 3550 of MT5
My PC craches when I start an optimisation (fast genetic).
I can do a 'Single' run without problem showing the graph.
As soon as I start the optimisation, the computer CRASHES IMMEDIATELY, screen black and power is completely out ! Not even an error message or blue screen appearing.
PLEASE HELP !
I have 2 other pc's running the same software and doing the same optimisations without any problems (AMD Ryzen 9 3900x).
Maybe MT5 is having problems with the 32 agents in the backtester.
Hi,
I have a PC with AMD Ryzen 7950x, 64 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, windows 10 pro, build 3550 of MT5
My PC craches when I start an optimisation (fast genetic).
I can do a 'Single' run without problem showing the graph.
As soon as I start the optimisation, the computer CRASHES IMMEDIATELY, screen black and power is completely out ! Not even an error message or blue screen appearing.
PLEASE HELP !
I have 2 other pc's running the same software and doing the same optimisations without any problems (AMD Ryzen 9 3900x).
Maybe MT5 is having problems with the 32 agents in the backtester.
There (B.3555) is an error in PrintArray.
The first item [9.8].id==0 is moved to the very end and the second item (Line=32) is printed as the first one [0,0].id = 32.
@Carl Schreiber Yes, the bug is there!
Weighted Close (HLCC/4) — based on the average weighted close price: (High + Low + 2*Close)/4.
Weighted Price (HLCC/4): Weighted price = (Open+High+Low+Close)/4
That is, two concepts and two different types of calculation are provided for HLCC!
Which is true? And basically, in order to achieve "Weighted Price" when creating indicators, what method should we use?