MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3550: Improvements and fixes - page 3
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That is, two concepts and two different types of calculation are provided for HLCC! Which is true? And basically, in order to achieve "Weighted Price" when creating indicators, what method should we use?
Obviously it is a misprint on the second link. It is and has always been "(H+L+C+C)/4".
This will not work for MQL Market, as this uses WinAPI kernel32.dll
MQL Market prohibits the use of third-party dlls
That's why I'm asking in the new release to add a simple function that will transfer file names.
This will allow MQL Market developers to check for third-party files when launching MT5
Thanks !
Hello ! Please add in the New Next Build the ability to read the names of files in the local folder C:/ProgramFiles/МТ5
For Sample string[] GetRootNamesMT5()
This does not violate security in any way, because we do not read or write anything to these files.
We just need the names of the files in this folder to determine the presence of msimg32.dll or oleacc.dll
Thanks !
What are those dlls ?
edit:@Anton Kondratev for the old MT4 ? it is not supported anymore i thought