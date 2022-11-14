About Expert Advisor Invalid License (538) Error
Unfortunately, since you have changed your Windows License, you will have to re-activate all Market products again.
You can try the Service Desk and explain your issue, but I have my doubts they will do anything about it.
ahhh this is not a good thing , with only windows activation , im loosing license , interesting...
I want to contact.. We are paying USD for license.. Im on same pc same hardware...
Today?
Windows 7 extended support period begins in January 2020 when Windows 7 support ended officially, and it ends in January 2023 for good.
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1220 - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 (2020)
Today?
Windows 7 extended support period begins in January 2020 when Windows 7 support ended officially, and it ends in January 2023 for good.
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1220 - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 (2020)
yes Today William ? , everybody is not living in US , in turkey 1 USD=19 TRY.... , I dont have a Windows 11 pc... I have Win 7
I have read and i understand that , on major OS updates , Metaquotes added 1 license per ea...
I wanted to ask service desk but there is only MQL5 Helper. There is no email or anything. I couldn't contact with anybody with helper. I have got a screenshot that i logged in mql5.com account and and downloaded ea before but there is invalid license error.
Any admin can help me ? I dont know what can i do
I have read and i understand that , on major OS updates , Metaquotes added 1 license per ea......
" Metaquotes added 1 license per ea "- yes, that is right. But for everybody. MetaQuotes is not doing to in individual basis (not to me, not to you, not to anyone individually).
It is added for everybody, and we can read the announcement about it from time to time, for example:
Added activations for purchased Market products following Windows 11 Version 22H2 Update release
- 2022.10.04
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Hi there,
I have activated my Windows 7 Ultimate SP1 operating system with official license of microsoft today.
Right now , I want to use my MT5 ea that i have bought here and installed before..... BUT I am getting Invalid License (538) error in my MT5 terminal right now. IF I REDOWNLOAD MY EA , WILL I LOST ONE LICENSE OF EA? (I DIDNT CHANGE ANY HARDWARE AND ANY FORMAT)
thanks