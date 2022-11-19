purchased <deleted> - page 2
The seller might have increased the number of activations globally for all customers as a work-around.
I myself have planned on doing just that should a customer ever request help and if their justification for it is valid.
Impossible for market product seller cannot add activations
The above is response from the seller.
Yes, it works (at least for increasing the activations)! I tested it a couple of months back, where I changed my original 5 activations into 8 activations, but I never reduced it again.
EDIT: I don't think it is locked at purchase time, but rather floats with the current number set by the seller.
But another question is why did the other 2 unused activation disappeared.How can I get them back?
Also I can I get the additional 3 activation back?
Probably because you must be doing something incorrectly on your end. Since we cannot read your mind nor see the exact steps you took nor how your computer is setup, we are unable to provide you with a good answer.
I have not done anything nor am I doing anything on my computer.I had 2 activations left it disapperared.The seller added 3 extra activation and I logged on to my MQ5 account To verify and I still discovered it was not there.
Please can you route me to the technical support to assist me.The seller has promised that he will give me 2 extra activation but until my issue is resolved.
Who can assist to resolve this constant disappearance of my activation even when I am not on my computer?
The service desk is not providing the activations personally because it is physically/technically impossible.
I found the explanation of admins (because many users asked same question in past) - one reply was made on this English forum, and the next reply was made on Russian forum (with online translation):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EA suddenly broken
Rashid Umarov, 2019.05.27 19:08
Hello,
Each product has at least 5 activations that can be used in case of hardware failure, re-installation of OS, installation on a wrong PC. That is enough for a normal personal use.
In case there is a huge Windows update coming, we add an additional activation for all purchased products beforehand. We don't add activations personally - they are not provided, and it is not possible physically.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Windows 10
MetaQuotes , 2020.12.26 21:49
To compensate for the inconvenience with reinstallations and relocations, at least 5 activations are initially given.
This is exactly a compensation backlog, and not 5 guaranteed devices under any conditions.
The seller has promised to give me 2 extra activation.He said he wants a confirmation that my issue is resolved before adding it.
Please I need this issue of activation disappearing to be resolved who can help me resolve it?