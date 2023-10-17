MQL5 Helper is useless
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When I click on the create a request button, I can only interact between the available options, I cannot send anything like a "create a request " or "open a support ticket" to the admin team. Tried the service desk section in the profile section and the results are the same
How can I contact to the admin or dev team for other issues? My problem is not in those available options