MQL5 Helper is useless

New comment
 

When I click on the create a request button, I can only interact between the available options, I cannot send anything like a "create a request " or "open a support ticket" to the admin team. Tried the service desk section in the profile section and the results are the same

How can I contact to the admin or dev team for other issues? My problem is not in those available options

 

For some other issues you can find answers and help in this forum.

If you want to ask something else, select any subject and write your request.

New comment